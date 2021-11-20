TEMPO Holds 16th Annual Leadership Event, Digging Deep: Nurturing the Nature Within, with Keynote Speaker Allyson Felix

Most decorated U.S. track and field athlete discussed career on-and-off the track at sold-out event

On Nov. 12 TEMPO hosted its 16th annual leadership event, themed “Digging Deep: Nurturing the Winner Within,” with keynote speaker Allyson Felix. Felix is the most decorated U.S. track and field Olympian in history: a five-time Olympian, 11-time Olympic medalist, world record holder and proud mom.

In a discussion moderated by local media personality Sophia Minnaert, Felix addressed a crowd of more than 1,100 business and community leaders, sharing personal stories about her journey as an Olympic athlete, her fight and advocacy for working mothers and her experience becoming an entrepreneur.

“Allyson is an inspiration on and off the track and we knew her story would resonate with our audience on so many levels – as an entrepreneur, athlete, advocate and mom,” said Jennifer Dirks, president and CEO of TEMPO. “We were incredibly honored Allyson shared her story with our largest Leadership Event audience in our 46-year history.”

In addition to her accomplishments on the track, Felix has found passions off the track. She is a member of the Right To Play board, working to raise awareness for underserved children in developing regions. And, earlier this year, she launched her own footwear company, Saysh.

Her greatest love, however, is her daughter, Camryn.

“My daughter Camryn reminds me to never stop fighting for what is right and to continue to strive for greatness in all areas,” said Felix. “TEMPO’s annual Leadership Event showcases the amazing things women accomplish when we come together and support each other. It’s an honor to be among leaders who passionately pursue their own goals and encourage one another along the way.”

This year’s event, presented by Baird, also included a small business showcase featuring local businesses and their ventures, highlighting dozens of self-care products and services from local businesses. Event co-chairs included: Amy Clark, Molson Coors; Sarah Maio, Wisconsin Center District; and Angela Pittman Taylor, Baird.

Each year, TEMPO’s Leadership Event is an opportunity for attendees to learn from a nationally renowned speaker, network with other women from a variety of industries, and participate in a professional development experience for themselves, their teams and their clients. Past speakers have included Gabrielle Union, actress and author; Kendra Scott, founder and CEO of Kendra Scott jewelry; Jenny Fleiss, co-founder of Rent the Runway; Porter Gale, marketing expert and author; Tommy Spaulding, founder and president of Spaulding Companies; Shaifali Puri, former executive director of global innovation at NIKE Foundation; and Molly Fletcher, CEO of The Molly Fletcher Company.

