Local Schools are Hosting Vaccine Clinics as Part of New Effort by Milwaukee Health Department

By Matt Martinez

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

A new effort from the Milwaukee Health Department will bring COVID-19 vaccinations to Milwaukee schools in an effort to reach younger children.

The vaccine clinics are a partnership between the Milwaukee Health Department, Milwaukee Public Schools, Seton Catholic Schools and Children’s Wisconsin. There will be 22 clinics in total: 12 at MPS locations, and 10 at Seton Catholic Schools.

The clinics are primarily meant to serve kids aged 5 to 11, as they were recently authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. However, the clinics will also be open to the public and offer first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

There also are doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine available for those over the age of 18.

No appointments are needed for students or the general public. Kids under 18 will need parental permission to get the shot. MPS is providing permission slips for parents to allow their children to get the vaccine. Parents can also accompany their child and give permission.

MPS students who attend schools that are not on the list can get vaccinated at any of these clinics.

Emily Tau, marketing and communications officer for the Milwaukee Health Department, said there will also be flu vaccines administered at the clinics. Kids can get both their COVID-19 and flu shots in the same day, according to recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The schedule for the clinics was made with the holidays in mind, allowing the last children to be vaccinated 10 days before Christmas and 14 days before New Year’s.

Guidelines from the CDC state that a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot.

When and where the vaccine clinics will be held:

Monday, Nov. 29

Hartford University School, 2227 E. Hartford Ave. – 9:30 a.m. to noon

Townsend Public School, 3360 N. Sherman Blvd. – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Marshall High School, 4141 N. 64th St. – 9:30 a.m. to noon

St. Margaret Mary School, 3950 N. 92nd St. – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 1

Brown Street Academy, 2029 N. 20th St. – 9:30 a.m. to noon

Catholic East Elementary Holy Rosary Campus, 2038 N. Bartlett Ave., 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 2

Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School, 2733 W. Euclid Ave. – 9:30 a.m. to noon

Longfellow Public School, 1021 S. 21st St. – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 and

Friday, Dec. 3

Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education, 5075 N. Sherman Blvd. – 9:30 a.m. to noon

Kilbourn Public School, 5354 N. 68th St. – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 and Monday, Dec. 6

St. Roman Parish School, 1810 W. Bolivar Ave. – 9:30 a.m. to noon.

St. Rafael Catholic School, 2251 S. 31st St. – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 7

Northwest Catholic School, 7140 N. 41st St. – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 8

St. Thomas Aquinas Academy, 341 E. Norwich St. – 9:30 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Nov. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 9

St. Charles Borromeo School, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. – 9:30 a.m. to noon

Victory K8 & Milwaukee Italian Immersion School, 2222 W. Henry Ave. – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19 and

Friday, Dec. 10

Allen-Field Elementary School, 730 W. Lapham Blvd. – 9:30 a.m. to noon

Prince of Peace School, 1114 S. 25th St. – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Dec. 13

Mary McLeod Bethune Academy, 1535 N. 35th St. – 9:30 a.m. to noon

St. Catherine’s Catholic Elementary School, 2647 N. 51st St. – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Dec. 14

LaFollette Public School, 3239 N. 9th St. – 9:30 a.m. to noon

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, 2308 W. Nash St. – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://city.milwaukee.gov/CovidVax or call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 414-286-6800.

For help finding a COVID-19 vaccine and more information, visit https://www.healthymke.com/5-11.

For more information about flu shots, check out our previous NNS reporting. The Milwaukee Health Department also has more information on its website.