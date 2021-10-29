Raynetta Hill Returns to Historic King Drive BID #8 As Executive Director

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

When Raynetta ‘Ray’ Hill was growing up, she’d often go to the Historic King Drive BID. She’d frequent Woolsworths Supermarket and Schuster’s Department Store with her mom and grandma, and her grandpa would take her to the Clinton Rose Senior Center for monthly pancake breakfasts.

“My mom always felt that was our downtown,” Hill said. “Traditionally, that’s where African Americans would shop, they would hang out, they would party. For me as a child, my mom would always bring me, that’s where she felt most comfortable in terms of the city.”

Last week, Hill was announced as the new executive director for the Historic King Drive BID #8 following the departure of Deshea Agee earlier this year. The BID conducted a national search and interviewed over 80 candidates, before landing on Hill as the best fit.

Hill had previously served as the associate director for the King Drive BID from 2016 to 2018.

James Phelps, the chair of the King Drive BID board, explained that because of her familiarity with the BID, Hill knew what questions to ask.

“It was just like picking up a conversation but times like two to three levels up,” Phelps said, adding that the vision and alignment were there, and that hiring Hill just felt right.

He continued, “We hated to lose her in the first place, so we were very happy to be able to entice her back.”

Hill’s other experience included working for the Northwest Side Community Development Corporation, Amcore Bank, National Management, North Milwaukee State, ACRE and CommonBond Communities, where she served as the director of community engagement and fundraising and regional manager of property management and advancement services.

For Hill, being chosen as the executive director of the King Drive BID is a full circle moment.

“It feels good to be in a different position with a little bit more knowledge and expertise under my belt and in a different capacity, but it feels really good to be back,” Hill said.

Hill noted that there is a difference in economic vitality when she compares the King Drive BID to that of her youth, but that the cultural reference is still there.

“There’s still a certain energy, a certain vibe that I feel when I go through that corridor,” she said.

While the King Drive BID is not the same as her youth, Hill and the organization are working on several initiatives to continue the area’s revitalization. For Hill, the main focus is to continue projects that have already been started such as the traffic calming and streetscaping project.

Hill wants to make King Drive a little more walkable and appealing to the eye. The plan includes ensuring that there is a succinct line from the north to the south.

Slowing down traffic is also part of the goal, Hill said, adding that it is an overall goal for Milwaukee in general.

There’s a very robust plan, she said, and the BID will be able to work on multiple parts at a time. Some of these changes are already in place including turn lanes and a bike lane.

Another goal of the BID is to attract businesses that fit the King Drive BID and retain them.

This area was a destination place for people regarding commerce and different services, Phelps said. The BID plans to make improvements as needed, he said, adding that this is a marathon not a sprint.

Already the area is starting to see improvements with businesses such as the Bronzeville Collective and cultural hubs such as America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

Soon, King Drive will be home to ThriveOn King, a collaboration between the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

It’s cool to see that motivation, Phelps said. He noted that the building of the Fiserv Forum Arena, which is a few blocks away, added to the energy and excitement happening around King Drive.

“[The goal is] Growing the existing businesses that are here and then bringing more businesses in as well that can help share in all the momentum that is going on,” Phelps said.

The King Drive BID’s third major initiative is the Catalytic Project, which aims to bring young professionals to the area through housing. At the moment, the BID is looking for developers who can help achieve this vision. Phelps said they’ll have more details next spring.

There’s always going to be challenges when change is involved, Hill said. Some of the challenges might be connecting the dots between larger organizations and small businesses, she said. Another concern is maintaining the cultural fabric that’s already in existence.

“We have to be really intentional about bringing that along,” Hill said.

For Hill, this is more than a job – there is historical significance associated with the King Drive BID on a citywide and personal level. Her grandmother has memories here, as does her mother, as does Hill – and now her children do to.

“There’s that generational feel to it,” Hill said. “And it’s really about preserving that cultural context, that to me is what makes it special [and] that stands out in the City of Milwaukee.”

Phelps added, “We’re happy and excited that we’re able to continue making this the best King Drive in the nation and a destination for all to be able to enjoy as we continue to bring more services as well as businesses to the neighborhood.”