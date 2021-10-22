MATC Expands High School Promise Eligibility to Include GED, HSED and Adult High School Graduates; Adult and High School Promise Deadlines Shared

Milwaukee Area Technical College is expanding the MATC Promise program to include new graduates of MATC’s Adult High School and students who have earned GED (General Education Development) and HSED (High School Equivalency Diploma) credentials. This year, 2021-2022 graduates of GED and HSED programs and MATC’s Adult High School will be eligible to enroll for spring, summer or fall 2022 semesters.

The MATC Promise programs provide free tuition for eligible students. (The cost of books, program fees and equipment is not covered.)

MATC offers two Promise programs. Launched in 2015, the MATC Promise for New High School Graduates was the first Promise program in Wisconsin. The MATC Promise for Adults, serving those students who started but did not finish college, was launched in 2018.

“We are excited to expand the MATC Promise for New High School Graduates to include a very important population,” said Dr. Vicki J. Martin, MATC president. “Graduates of GED and HSED programs and the MATC Adult High School are often students whose high school experience leads them to want to continue their journey by going on to college. By opening eligibility for the MATC Promise, we are making college tuition free so they can benefit from a family-sustaining career by enrolling in our programs. It also gives us the opportunity to recognize their tremendous achievement and help them move forward in their educational goals.”

New graduates of the GED, HSED and Adult High School programs will be considered members of the MATC Promise for New High School Graduates program, and may begin studies as early as Spring 2022.

Deadlines, and application and criteria information for both MATC Promise programs are as follows:

The MATC Promise for New High School Grads priority deadline is Dec. 3, 2021; the final deadline is July 15, 2022.

Qualifications:

Graduates from the Class of 2022 must meet the following criteria:

— Be eligible for federal Pell Grants as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

— Earn a grade point average of 2.0 or higher in high school; a GPA equivalent is in place for GED and HSED graduates.

— Graduate as part of the Class of 2022 from a high school in the MATC District or live in the MATC District. Students may not have previously started college anywhere.

The MATC Promise for Adults priority deadline/loan default deadline is Dec. 3, 2021; the final deadline is Jan. 7, 2022.

Qualifications:

— Be 24 years of age or older as of Dec. 31, 2021.

— Live in the MATC District.

— Have an expected family contribution (EFC) of $6,500 or less as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Applicants who are in default on one or more prior student loans must apply by Dec. 3, 2021.

— Have earned at least six college credits, but have not earned an associate or bachelor’s degree.

— Have last attended college in December 2019 or earlier.

Individuals must complete the MATC High School Class of 2022 interest application or the Promise for Adults Interest Application for Spring 2022. All applicants must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Full eligibility criteria and more information on both programs is available at matc.edu/promise.

The college is offering virtual information sessions for the MATC Promise and all of its programs at MATC Live.

Together, MATC’s Promise programs have served more than 2,000 qualified students. To date, nearly 400 students have completed an associate degree, technical diploma or certificate through one of the MATC Promise programs.

The MATC Promise is funded through a unique public-private partnership model that brings together federal and state financial aid resources with private donations that provide student scholarships to fill the gap between what aid provides and the cost of tuition.

Interested students and community partners can email matcpromise@matc.edu or call 414-297-6668.

Wisconsin’s largest technical college and one of the most diverse two-year institutions in the Midwest, Milwaukee Area Technical College is a key driver of southeastern Wisconsin’s economy and has provided innovative education in the region since 1912. More than 30,000 students per year attend the college’s four campuses and community-based sites or learn online. MATC offers affordable and accessible education and training opportunities that empower and transform lives in the community. The college offers more than 170 academic programs; and transfer options leading to bachelor’s degrees with more than 40 four-year colleges and universities. Overwhelmingly, MATC graduates build careers and businesses in southeastern Wisconsin. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.