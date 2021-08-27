Mayor Tom Barrett To Become Ambassador to Luxembourg

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Change could be coming to Milwaukee and it’s in the form of a new mayor.

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will nominate Mayor Tom Barrett to serve as ambassador to Luxembourg. The news came on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Once nominated, Barrett must then be confirmed by the Senate. As of January 2021, Casey Mace is the current deputy chief of mission at the United States’ embassy in Luxembourg.

During a press conference at the City Hall, 200 E. Wells St., Barrett addressed the announcement and expressed his honor at being considered.

“As a lifelong Milwaukeean, I will bring the values of our community to this new posting,” he said. “The values we share such as hard work, honesty and caring for others.”

Barrett was first elected as mayor in 2004 and he has been re-elected four times since, with the most recent being in April of last year. He previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Wisconsin State Senate and the Wisconsin State Assembly.

“I am proud that in my time as mayor we’ve made progress on so many fronts including economic development, racial equity, our pandemic response, our city infrastructure and our environmental sustainability,” Barrett said. “I’m also proud of that there are talented and dedicated people throughout this city and here in my administration that are working hard to bring about positive change in Milwaukee.”

Milwaukee is not without its challenges, Barrett said, but he expressed his faith in the people to meet those challenges.

According to Urban Milwaukee, once Barrett steps down as mayor, Cavalier Johnson, the president of the Common Council, will become acting mayor. He will remain in this position until a special election is called. While acting mayor, Johnson will not be able to vote during this time, but he is allowed to retain his council seat.

“I want you to know it is a remarkable privilege to be the mayor of Milwaukee,” Barrett said. “In the period between my nomination and final senate consideration I will continue to focus my full attention on mayoral duties, my obligations to the people of this great city.”