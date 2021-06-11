Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

DHS Adds COVID-19 Vaccination Data to Existing Racial and Ethnic Disparities Dashboard

Data show higher case rates and lower vaccination rates among Wisconsin’s Black, Indigenous, and people of color

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that the COVID-19 Racial and Ethnic Disparities page has been updated to include vaccination data in addition to existing data on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by group. The data underscore health inequities disproportionately affecting communities of color in Wisconsin.

“This pandemic has highlighted existing gaps in opportunities people across our state and across our nation have to keep themselves and their families safe from COVID-19, including barriers to accessing life-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The data show that we still have work to do to ensure those Wisconsinites that have been hit hardest by the pandemic have the opportunity and resources to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.”

