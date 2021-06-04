How Should Milwaukee Spend American Rescue Plan Funds?

Members of the Public Have an Opportunity to Offer Opinions

MILWAUKEE—Mayor Tom Barrett, in consultation with members of the Milwaukee Common Council, is asking Milwaukee residents to share their priorities for the expenditure of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. The City will receive a total of $394 million in federal assistance to help recover from the pandemic, and public input will help determine how this money is spent.

An online survey is available in three languages: English, Spanish and Hmong. The survey asks respondents to prioritize spending options among various categories including: housing access, eviction prevention, internet access, early childhood education, economic and workforce development, infrastructure and transportation, public health, public safety, and climate change and environment. It also invites people to list other priorities that they may have.

The survey results will be used in the City’s ARP planning process and inform the City’s use of funds over the next two years. Mayor Barrett has already initiated this effort, previously announcing that $3.8 million in ARP funds will be used this summer to provide employment opportunities to young people.

“The money Milwaukee is receiving opens an unprecedented opportunity for our city, a chance to make investments that would be impossible without the ARP funds,” Mayor Barrett said. “We already know the money will be spent to improve lives, solve problems and address racial equity issues. The opinions shared through our survey will be carefully considered as we make specific budgeting decisions about the funds.”

People are invited to take the survey at engagemke.com/arp at any time through the end of June.