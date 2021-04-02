Savvy Learners are Passing Exams, Earning College Credits and Even Working Toward Better Jobs, All in Convenient Five-Minute Increments

Educational gaps created by the pandemic open opportunities for people to save as much as 75% on their college degrees

By Jessica Bayliss

Is it wise to pay high tuition prices at a four-year university if classes might be online? And if traditional classrooms are not the best option, what are the pitfalls to online learning? Will the quality of education be as good? What are some things to consider?

Before the pandemic, millions of learners were taking classes online, everything from fifth-grade algebra to college courses. It’s no surprise that online learning is now even more in demand and has become mainstream. At Study.com, we have experienced a 77% year-over-year increase in learning engagement. As different types of learners adopt online learning, many questions arise.

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to learning

There are many reasons to pursue online education, ranging from high school seniors looking to start earning college credits and working adults returning to complete their degree to students who are nervous about returning to campus or those who can’t afford high tuition costs.

Some important considerations include:

• Do the classes fit your schedule and learning style? One of the best ways to learn is by breaking up concepts into engaging, four- to six-minute micro-lessons taught by subject matter experts. Microlearning is the most typical form of anytime-anywhere learning as the micro-lessons make it easier to fit studying into an already busy schedule. Additionally, people learn better from multimedia lessons that are broken into self-paced segments.

• Are the studies mobile-friendly? Convenience is essential, especially if you are also juggling a job and family responsibilities. Plus, you may not always have access to WiFi.

• How extensive is the course catalog? Make sure the catalog is in general education courses that earn credit. Study.com has the largest online college course catalog, with more than 230 courses transferable to an accredited college; 1500 test-prep products including teachers’ test prep for all 50 states as well as nursing, real estate and other career paths. We offer more than 84,000 lessons and more than millions of learning resources.

• Can the college credits easily be transferred to an accredited university? The untraditional is now traditional. This is keeping with how most students are earning their degrees today. They go to the community college, or Study.com, for their general education then transfer to a four-year university. All of our college courses have been evaluated and approved by the American Council on Education for transfer credit recommendation. This can cut the cost of earning a college degree by as much as 75%.

• How does getting online college credit affect my career path? Make sure that your final degree comes from an accredited college or university. We partner with many accredited online universities for students to transfer credits easily.

• Will I still have to pay for the lessons if I need to take time off? Life sometimes gets in the way of your educational plans. Look for a month-by-month subscription, so you can pause it and resume it according to your scheduling needs.

A for-profit company with a nonprofit mission

Study.com’s founders have a double bottom line: We are a for-profit business and are focused on making education more accessible to those who might not otherwise be able to afford to pursue a college degree. Through Study.com’s College Accelerator, 150,000 college credits have been eligible to transfer to an accrediting college, collectively saving students $152 million in college tuition.

A subscription for college

There’s a subscription for everything these days. Why not college? To learn more, visit www.Study.com.

Biography:

Jessica Bayliss

As Vice President of Educational Content, Jessica Bayliss is the architect of Study.com’s Learning Academy, where she leads the creation and development of Study.com’s educational content. With over 15 years of experience in education and online teaching, her work with students drives her belief in the power of online learning to empower learners to achieve their academic goals. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in instructional technology from Texas A&M – Kingsville. Bayliss resides in the Bay area., with her husband and her twin daughters.