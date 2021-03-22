Light & Unite Red Spotlights Upcoming Events and Programs as County Seeks to Address Substance Abuse and Overdose Rates Due to COVID-19

According to Mental Health America, in September 2020 more than half of 11-17-year-olds surveyed reported having thoughts of suicide or self-harm nearly every day of the previous two weeks. Additionally, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that in 2020, there were 536 overdose deaths in Milwaukee County, which is 118 more than in 2019.

In light of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the mental health of Milwaukee County residents, Light & Unite Red’s mission is more important than ever. Light & Unite Red promotes community-wide prevention education and is led by the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division. Community organizations, surrounding health departments, high schools, libraries and government entities work together to shine a light on the dangers of substance use and to unite the Milwaukee community to engage in prevention, encourage treatment and support recovery throughout the year.

Coinciding with National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week, from March 22 – 28, Light & Unite Red will host various virtual events and spotlight resources available to those in need.

WHAT: All community members are welcome to participate in virtual events happening during Light & Unite Red week, March 22 – 28. A few of these events include:

Teen Professional Skills Summit and Job Fair; March 24 and 25 beginning at 4 p.m. 27th Street West Drug Free Coalition will be hosting a virtual professional skills summit and job fair for teens. This event furthers the coalition’s mission to create alcohol and drug-free communities by encouraging youth to explore more meaningful and productive ways to spend their summer and by preparing them for the professional world through career development workshops. On March 24, attendees will learn how to dress professionally without sacrificing style and personality and hear from Sisters in the Brotherhood talk about union work and drugs on the job. On March 25th, teens will learn how to write a resume for first-time applicants and take part in on-the-spot job interviews. Register to attend on March 24 here and on March 25 here.



Free Online Narcan Training; March 25 at 4 p.m. Vivent Health is offering a free online Narcan training for individuals who work or reside in Milwaukee County. This course provides information about the opioid epidemic and how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. It includes practical, step-by-step guidance for performing rescue breathing and administering Narcan (naloxone). All participants will receive a supply of Narcan Nasal Spray and a certificate of training. Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/light-unite-red-vivent-health-online-narcan-training-tickets-145694826147



Virtual Escape Room and Mocktail Tutorial; March 26 at 6 p.m. Milwaukee County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (MCSAP) will host a virtual escape room experience for adults and a mocktail segment on March 26th at 6 p.m. hosted by Erik Kennedy and Sarah Hofman, who have been featured on OnMilwaukee.com. The first five people to sign up will receive the supplies for the mocktail. Sign up at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpc-ivqjIuHtao6t17w4qhbJrQiGFfTZKo



Hidden in Plain Sight Zoom Event; March 27 at 10 a.m. The House of Kings and Priests, Inc. is hosting a virtual event for parents and guardians from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. Participants will have the opportunity to go through a mock bedroom to learn where kids and teens might hide alcohol and drugs. Additionally, they will have an opportunity to ask questions about what they saw in the room and how to prevent drug and alcohol use among youth. To join the Zoom event, please visit bit.ly/hokpHIDD. To learn more, use this link.



Light & Unite Red Grab n’ Go; March 27 at 11 a.m. The House of Kings and Priests, Inc. will host a Grab n’ Go event on Saturday March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Grace Fellowship Church parking lot (3879 N. Port Washington Rd). Free grab bags are available while supplies last and include PPE supplies, personal journals, and more. One bag will be provided per person.



In observance of Light & Unite Red, numerous businesses and organizations have committed to lighting statues and buildings red in order to shine a spotlight on the importance of substance use awareness education among our youth and in our community.



Additionally, community members are encouraged to wear red on Wednesday, March 24 to show their support of these awareness initiatives. Visit Light & Unite Red’s Facebook page and post a selfie on social media and use #LightUniteRed, #MKEPrevention, and #414GoesRed.

Those interested in learning more can visit lightunitered.org for mental health wellness, suicide prevention and substance abuse resources. This user-friendly website features interactive tools such as the National Drug & Alcohol IQ Challenge.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY: Interview a Light & Unite Red representative who can discuss:

Myths that often lead teens to use

Drug and alcohol facts

Local and national statistics about substance use, overdose and deaths

Local resources for those seeking information about prevention, treatment or in recovery

Tips on how to start the conversation asking a loved one if they need help

Resources for mental health wellness and suicide prevention

Facts on death by suicide and increased rates of suicide attempts in Milwaukee County

