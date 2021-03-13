Help Mayor Tom Barrett Honor Milwaukee’s Unsung Heroes

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

It has been quite the year. The City of Milwaukee had its first case of COVID-19 on Friday, March 13. Since then, Milwaukeeans throughout the city have made concerted efforts to fight the virus from providing mutual aid to volunteering at test centers and more.

Mayor Tom Barrett would like to recognize the work of these Milwaukeeans.

“This year, Friday is March 12 so that will mark one year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our city,” Barrett said during the weekly COVID-19 press conference. “I will be using this day as a time to reflect on the extraordinary and I mean extraordinary efforts of Milwaukeeans who helped us fight the virus on all fronts.”

Barrett is asking people to share their stories, photos and tributes on social media using the hashtag #HonoringMKEHeroes. Participants can also tag Barrett on Facebook at @mayorbarrett or on Twitter at @MayorOfMKE.

This is an opportunity for the community to spotlight individuals and organizations who have helped Milwaukee navigate the pandemic, he said. Barrett’s plan is to highlight and share these tributes on his social media channels.

A lot of people did amazing things, he said, for example, the volunteers at the testing centers.

Although the pandemic isn’t over yet, people deserve to be recognized for their work.

“Please help me in my effort to recognize our many unsung heroes who deserve the utmost praise and attention for all they have done for our city,” he said.