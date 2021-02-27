Hmong American Peace Academy Students to Receive Free Hotspots, Internet Service

Through free connectivity solutions, AT&T is breaking down barriers to remote learning for the Milwaukee students who need it most

As students and teachers cross the threshold into a full year of remote learning, AT&T and leading nonprofit Connected Nation are continuing work to put the connectivity solutions vital to education into the hands of those who need it most.

Today, AT&T is announcing that Hmong American Peace Academy (HAPA) will receive 500 free hotspots as well as free internet connectivity. They are part of more than 100 organizations and school districts that will benefit from a $10 million commitment first announced last year to provide free internet subscriptions and wireless hotspots to 35,000 vulnerable students across the country. [1]

An estimated 17 million K-12 students nationwide and 268,000 students in Wisconsin currently lack access to the connectivity and devices required for successful online learning. While this homework gap is not new, the pandemic has heightened the challenges — most acutely in rural and under-resourced neighborhoods, where the effects disproportionately impact 1 in 3 students of color, as well as students with disabilities, and roughly 10 percent of all public school teachers.

Whether students are learning remotely or in the classroom, having access to affordable high-speed internet and devices is a non-negotiable for successful learning outcomes.

“Transitioning from a traditional classroom – with paper and pencil – to the use of devices, was a whole new ballgame for our teachers and our students, some of which are English learners,” said Bao Vickie Xiong, IT Director, HAPA Academy. “With the access provided by these hotspots, our students will be able to complete their assignments and continue learning.”

In addition to contributions to organizations like HAPA, AT&T is expanding wireless affordability and flexibility for all schools in its service with unlimited wireless data plans that include content filtering services to support online safety protocols.

[1] Selected recipients are required to agree to certain terms before receiving Internet subscriptions and wireless hotspots.

