Vote For Victor Nwagbaraocha For MPS School Board District 4

By Victor Nwagbaraocha

I am a retired special education teacher and administrator with 30 years of education experience. As a special education teacher and an administrator, I have worked at the elementary, middle and high school levels. As a teacher, I have experience as a classroom, designated vocational and diagnostic teacher. As a special education teacher, I received certification to teach students with intellectual, learning and cognitive disabilities. As an administrator, I was responsible for staff development and training. I supervised teachers and support staff and I worked with community and education stakeholders on a number of educational issues and policies.

As a teacher and administrator, I have experience working with unions as a representative and a delegate with both the Milwaukee Teachers and Education Association (M.T.E.A.) and the Administration and Supervisors Council (ASC).

As a first generational immigrant, I am aware of cultural and racial bias, throughout my educational career, I have worked with students and educational staff on issues addressing issues of gender, racial, social and special needs.

I want to make Milwaukee Public Schools’ a tier one educational destination for our students and families. I believe that our educational system can do better for our children and families. I want to be part of an educational body that strives to

Improve educational opportunities for our students/youth

• Recruit, retain and fairly compensate world class educators

• Guarantee high quality early childhood education (K3&K4) with emphasis on pre-reading, pre-mathematical and pre-writing writing skills

• Student governance,

Improve parental and community input and engagement

• Pragmatic professionalism towards keeping our communities, students and staff healthy and parents informed as we deal with the effects of COVID

Strength our neighborhoods and city

• Improve the number of students that attend neighborhood schools

• Increase the opportunities for youth to engage in youth advocacy

• Better engagement/inclusion with families, communities and educational stakeholders

• Install a mindset that moves Milwaukee Public Schools System towards being a tier 1 educational provider

As a School Board Director and a servant leader in my community, I would work toward and advocate for:

• Improving youth and community advocacy

• Enhancing or bettering educational decisions and outcomes

• Recruitment and retention of Black and Latino staff

• Addressing issues as it relates to culture and climate

• Developing mentorship programs

• Increasing support staff resources

• Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders

• Improve accountability and visibility of the board and district representatives

The most important issues facing the board and District Four

• The perception or belief that students coming out of the Milwaukee Public School system are under prepared to become productive citizens in our community.

• The need for youth/students to attend their neighborhood schools.

• Increase the number of quality educators in our district recruiting and retaining these educators

• Ensure that our school district offers and competitive compensation and benefits

• That Milwaukee Public Schools does not engage or interact well with its educational

constituents.

• A school board that is visible and engaging with families, community and educational stakeholders

• Moving forward with educational and health practices and policies that ensure the health, mental and emotional well-being of our students, staff and community

I believe that our educational system can do better for our children and families. I have worked and engaged urban education from classroom, playground, community and policy side as a teacher, administrator, union representative, parent and community advocate.

I have observed and listened to the voices and actions of our community, I know we can do better toward providing the best educational practices, policies and experiences for our youth and community as it relates to preparing ourselves to collectively change cultural biases, community/self-awareness, economic and ecology issues, building up trade and professional skill attainment, while leaving no child behind.

I am a life-long learner with an understanding of cultural and character values; who wants to serve my district, my community, my city, but most important our youth.