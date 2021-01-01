Exploring Creative Sides with the Museum of Wisconsin Art’s Studio Saturdays at Home

By Hayley Crandall

Whether you’re taking some time off around the holidays or your kids are over being cooped up in the house, the itch to find something safe yet fun to do is there and the Museum of Wisconsin Art could be the solution.

The museum has been hosting Studio Saturdays at Home every weekend via its Facebook page. The program is designed for everyone of all ages and allows participants to take some time and get creative from the comfort of their own home.

Sponsored by Meijer, Studio Saturdays highlight a variety of projects for the aspiring artist in all of us. The projects are based on the Wisconsin-made art featured in the musuem.

The supplies include common household items such as newspapers or baking pans. Past projects include printmaking and bubble art.

There’s a wide assortment of crafts weekly, Youth Education Coordinator Jordan Gibbon explained, adding the crafts are developed by the museum’s Art Educator, Shannon Kupfer.

“I feel like we’ve had a lot of really fun ones,” Gibbon said. “Some of them encourage people to go outside, like in the summer we had chalk ones. We try to have like themed holiday ones. Shannon does a really good job at making sure there’s a variety of projects.”

Like many other places, earlier this year, the Museum of Wisconsin Art had to curtail events to fit a virtual format. While daunting at first, Studio Saturdays was something they felt they had to keep doing, Gibbon explained.

“It was a little intimidating because we really wanted to be there for the community,” Gibbon said.

And the team has proven to be very on top of it. According to Gibbon, the museum pivoted quickly and have not missed a posting day.

Traditionally, Studio Saturdays took place in-person, Gibbon said. The museum has felt proud of the fact that it continues give the community a place to come and explore artistic interests.

“It was one thing the museum is really proud of,” Gibbon said. “Our board is really proud that we for sure have a place for people in the community to do art. It’s kind of one of our flagship programs. We really didn’t want to give it up. We wanted to provide people something to do during these times.”

These projects still allow the museum to be the place to “go” for creativity. Despite not being together, the team still works to keep those opportunities available.

“We really want to be a place for the community to go,” Gibbon said. “I know right now we’re not doing Studio Saturday in the building but we’re still hoping we’re providing the community with a creative outlet.”

Instructions and supplies for projects are found on the museum’s Facebook page. The Museum of Wisconsin Art encourages all creators to share the completed projects on social media with the tag #StudioSaturdayatHome.

The museum is currently open with adjusted hours. More information including visiting guidelines and past Studio Saturdays’ projects can be found at its website, https://wisconsinart.org/.