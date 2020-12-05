Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

SHOT: Caught a Soul

A gunshot rings out in the dark. There are only two witnesses to this deadly encounter. Officer O’Donald, a White cop, swears he feared for his life. Kareem, a 16-year old Black teenager, tells a different story, laying in a pool of blood. What happened that night? The system turned against the victim. But there are spiritual consequences for murder.

“SHOT” is a must-see. This one-act drama by Gloria J. Browne-Marshall captures the worst nightmare of far too many communities, worldwide. Killed by law enforcement. Their families will never be the same. O’Donald didn’t know that when he took the shot – he caught a soul. Kareem will never let him forget it.

Starring:
R. Khalil Addams-Pilgrim as “Kareem.”
Mike Timoney as “Officer O’Donald.”
Stephanie Berry as “Aunt Janice/Union Rep.”

Directed by Jeffery V. Thompson
Stage Manager Norman Anthony Small

