On the Table MKE Video Recordings Available

Dear Friends of On the Table MKE:



Thank you for leading and participating in bold discussions centered on race, community, equity and other topics important in our region as part of the fourth annual On the Table MKE event on Oct. 12 – 14, 2020. Approximately 800 community members attended the all-virtual event featuring a series of keynote speakers and curated conversations centered on “Healing Justice”. From what we’ve heard, it was clear that this year’s conversations were more bold, inclusive and oriented toward action.

We are confident that each conversation in its unique way sparks change and leads to a more thriving and equitable community. We hope that you have been inspired by the session you attended, feel more connected to our community and continue to take positive action.

Get Caught Up!

Did you miss any of the conversations that took place as part of this year On the Table MKE? No worries! Simply visit our YouTube channel to catch all of the sessions or click the links below.

MONDAY, OCT. 12, 2020

HEALING JUSTICE

View

TUESDAY, OCT. 13, 2020

MOMENT OF MINDFULNESS

View

TUESDAY, OCT. 13, 2020

WE GIVE: A FOCUS ON BLACK & BROWN PHILANTHROPY

View

TUESDAY, OCT. 13, 2020

LEADING ACROSS GENERATIONS

View

TUESDAY, OCT. 13, 2020

USING ART AS A WAY FORWARD

View

TUESDAY, OCT. 13, 2020

BUILDING COMMUNITY: AN ECOSYSTEM FOR CHANGE

View

TUESDAY, OCT. 13, 2020

FUNDING THE FRONTLINES

View

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14, 2020

RECOMMITTING TO MILWAUKEE’S PROMISE

View