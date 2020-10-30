Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED, THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ON THIS PAGE ARE NOT NECESSARILY THOSE OF THE MILWAUKEE COURIER

Your Life, Your Vote

By Molly D. Shiffler
Wisconsin Teacher of the Year-Special Services 1994-95

To borrow Michelle Obama’s urgent words, “vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as if your life depends on it” because our children and young people’s future does depend on it.

For our community’s children and young people, the Nov. 3 election is the most critical I have ever known in my 54 years as a teacher.

Biden and Harris are committed to these measures to break down the opportunity gap that blocks our young people from reaching their dreams. This includes:

• A fair start with free high-quality preschool for every three and four-year-old.
• Triple funding to our K-12 urban schools.
• Offer tuition-free public technical school and college for households under $125,000.
• Major police reform and state grants to lower incarceration.
• Expanded Obamacare options and Medicare coverage and major funds to reduce premiums.
• Restored voting rights by passing John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act to end states’ discrimination.

Again, to borrow from Michelle Obama, Biden and Harris “go high” showing respect for all and celebrating diversity, while Trump and the GOP “go low” creating fear and spreading lies.

Who do we want for role models for our young people?

Our next generation’s future depends on our votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383