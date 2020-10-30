Stroll to the Polls The Milwaukee Urban League Takes the Lead

The Milwaukee Urban League and members of the Divine 9 joined forces on Saturday, October 24 in Stroll to the Polls event.

The Divine 9 consists of the following organizations: ALPHA PHI ALPHA FRATERNITY, inc, alpha kappa alpha sorority, inc., KAPPA ALPHA PSI FRATERNITY, inc., OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY,inc., Delta Sigma Theta sorority, inc., PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY, inc., ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY, inc, sigma gamma rho sorority, inc and IOTA PHI THETA FRATERNITY, inc. in a show of unity their votes were cast at the FRANK P. ZEIDLER MUNICIPAL BUILDING in downtown Milwaukee. (Photos by Adam Paige)