New Drop Boxes Will Be Installed This Week in The City of Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI – The City of Milwaukee Election Commission is alerting all voters and news media that the City’s absentee ballot drop boxes are being replaced this week.  The City of Milwaukee Election Commission received their new, permanent absentee ballot drop boxes last week after experiencing a shipping delay due to the pandemic, increased demand, and wildfires near the manufacturer.  The new drop boxes have more advanced security and weather-proof features that will provide long-term benefits. 

The Election Commission anticipates that voters will continue to enjoy the convenience and safety of voting from home for years to come.  The drop boxes are being installed by the Department of Public Works.  Election Commission staff are accompanying the DPW workers to ensure that all ballots are received from the old boxes and new security seals will be placed on the new boxes, preserving careful chain of custody procedures.  Voters can return absentee ballots to the drop boxes until 7:30pm on Election Day.

