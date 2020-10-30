Chocolate Store Hosting Political Poll Based on Chocolate Sales

By Hayley Crandall

Ultimate Confections, a chocolate store on the outskirts of Milwaukee, is holding an election poll based on the sales of its themed chocolate items. The sale is running until Election Day.

The chocolate treats available for purchase include chocolate bars and chocolate-covered Oreos decorated with the Democrat donkey and Republican elephant.

Ultimate Confections, 820 N. 68th St., has been selling politically inspired treats since earlier this year. Originally the confectioners hoped to coincide with the Democratic National Convention, owner Pat Murphy said. They wanted a way to participate in the Milwaukee-hosted DNC and attract visitors.

“We were going to push these through the Visit Milwaukee and other things, hotels and whatnots,” said Murphy. “And then things started to fizzle with the virus, but as we were putting all these things together, I thought let’s sell this at the store.”

But as time went on and the DNC wrapped up, the treats were still popular with customers. Without much thought of it, the store continued to replenish its stock. It wasn’t until October that Murphy got curious.

“I decided I was going to look at the point-of-sale system and see where we’re at, Democratic versus Republican, just for fun,” Murphy said. “It’s been an organic poll; we’re not poll calling people or trying to stick a microphone in their face and ask them who they’re voting for.”

Being as organic of a poll as one could get, Murphy said he found interest in the continuous tracking of sales, leading to the creation of the poll and plans to release the store’s own election results.

But he doesn’t put too much weight on the results. Murphy acknowledges that this is in no way scientifically based and while some similar polls like this have been accurate in the past, nothing is guaranteed.

“Can this poll be accurate? Absolutely,” Murphy said. “Will it be? I really don’t know.”

Ultimate Confections at least hopes this poll brings something amusing to a topic that has been heavy with conflict.

“This is kind of a fun, lighthearted event related to this huge election where we can all just sit back and have fun and say, you know what, at the end of the day we all like chocolate,” said Megan Maze of Ultimate Confections.

They hope this errs on the side of bringing customers in as opposed to making any sort of political statement.

“I think during these crazy times, lighthearted is something we need a lot more of,” Maze said. “We feel good that we can add a little bit to let people take a deep breath and put a smile on their face.”

Ultimate Confections plans to release their results on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 3. Results can be found on the store’s social media pages. Chocolate can be purchased at the physical store, 820 N. 68th St., or online at www.ultimateconfection.com.