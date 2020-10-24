City of Milwaukee Election Commission Launches 414 Votes Website Featuring Daily Voter Tracker

MILWAUKEE— October 21, 2020, Mayor Tom Barrett and Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg announced the launch of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission’s new website: milwaukee.gov/414votes.

The 414 Votes website is a colorful, easy to navigate website that provides Milwaukee voters with all the crucial information they need to cast a ballot safely in the 2020 general election. The site breaks down the key deadlines and details on how to vote absentee by mail, early in-person and on Election Day in the City of Milwaukee.

A key feature of the website is a voter tracker that will be updated daily with key voting statistics. A barometer will track how many of the absentee ballots that have been issued to Milwaukee residents have been returned each day. In addition, the tracker notes how many voters are registered in the City of Milwaukee and how many early voters have cast a ballot each day.

“We thought it would be very important for the public and for the media to start including the daily statistics that are often reported at the county or state level but are now at one centralized location for the City of Milwaukee,” said Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg. “Our intent with the website is really to have this be the voter education page, as opposed to having voters have to navigate multiple websites. We hope it makes voting easy to understand for City of Milwaukee voters.”

“This tool allows us to be as transparent as possible about the election,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “The Election Commission created the tracker to instill in voters a sense of confidence that the City is doing everything it can to provide fair access to voting and that every ballot is counted.

As of Tuesday, October 21, the first day to vote early in-person, the tracker recorded 315,460 registered voters, 4,861 voters who cast a ballot early in-person and 79,931 absentee ballots returned of the 131,031 issued.