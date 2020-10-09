Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED, THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ON THIS PAGE ARE NOT NECESSARILY THOSE OF THE MILWAUKEE COURIER

Quote By State Senator Lena Taylor

“Today was an example of members of the faith community joining Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this historic battle for the soul of the nation, and the future of our democracy! As always, our faith community has been at the forefront of every movement pressing for social justice and equity in America, so today’s fight to put leaders in the White House who will work to make good on the words “liberty and justice for All” is no exception! I urge my constituents, and everyone who believes love Trumps hate to go to IWillVote.com/WI to register, request a ballot, and make a plan to vote in this election, so you can join the momentum in the city of Milwaukee around the Biden-Harris plan to build AMERICA back better than before.”

