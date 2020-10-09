By Macie Robinson

As reported in the City of Milwaukee’s 2017 Fetal Infant Mortality Review (FIMR) report, there is a relationship between socioeconomic status and infant mortality. Black Child Development Institute-Milwaukee (BCDI) has taken the role of designing an approach to build up Black parents to improve the outcomes of their children.

BCDI-Milwaukee has launched the Milwaukee Family Empowerment Project to build the capacity of family wellness to Black parents. The project guides parents to build upon their children’s needs while celebrating their family’s strengths. Black parents will gain tools to advocate for their children while being connected to experts. The project will target Black parents living in Milwaukee county and GMF neighborhoods. Focus will be on new and young parents, fathers and families connected to Milwaukee’s child welfare system.

Two components are: the Family Engagement Program (FEP), and the Black Fatherhood Project (BFP). FEP equips Black parents with the knowledge to foster their children’s development. This program incorporates practices for child development while infusing social-cultural experiences. The BFP offers Black males opportunities to explore traditional African customs through contemporary Black fatherhood in America.

BCDI-Milwaukee’s Family Empowerment Project has collaborated with partners including Milwaukee County Healthy Start Initiative that addresses maternal child-health and improving perinatal outcomes.

These workshops will take place virtually as follows:

Tuesdays,

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.:

Nov. 3, 10, 17, & 24

Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, & 29

Jan. 5, 12, & 19

Wednesdays,

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.:

Nov. 4, 11, 18, & 25

Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30

Jan. 6, 13, & 20

*Moms (including expectant), dads and guardians of children from ages 0 to 8 years old are invited to participate.