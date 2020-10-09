LISC Milwaukee Announces 2020-2021 ACRE Program Class

ACRE combats racial inequity in commercial real estate by expanding opportunities for people of color.

(Milwaukee, WI- October 8, 2020) The 2020-2021 ACRE Program launched on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. For the first time, the program is virtual due to the impact of COVID-19 and in the best interest of everyone’s safety. Out of 85 applicants, 24 candidates were selected to make up the 2020-2021 cohort. Admission to the program is extremely competitive and this year’s program was met with remarkable interest and the strongest pool of applicants we have ever seen.

The Associates in Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Program is a 24-week, industry-supported initiative that recruits and retains people of color for careers in commercial real estate. The goal of ACRE is to expand the representation of people of color in the commercial real estate field, including development, property management, and construction management. This program offers students the opportunity to expand their knowledge of the industry while creating a valuable network of fellow students, ACRE graduates and industry professionals. The program includes working with experienced professionals to provide a better understanding of the real estate industry, as well as, hands-on approach to develop experience. There are currently 280 ACRE alumni leaders in the community. “This year we are excited to expand the network and impact of ACRE with a pilot effort to include participation from Madison and a renewed focus on brokering productive mentorships between ACRE students and established industry partners”, says Theodore Lipscomb, Executive Director of LISC Milwaukee. “The original idea behind ACRE, to achieve greater representation by people of color in the commercial real estate industry, remains especially relevant today as we work together to call out and address the numerous health, wealth and opportunity gaps in our community.”

Currently managed by LISC Milwaukee, the program includes a partnership with Marquette University, the Milwaukee School of Engineering and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the 2020-2021 class of ACRE participants. One of ACRE’s biggest strengths is the depth of its relationships, and the unparalleled partnership between three top universities – Marquette, MSOE, and UW-Milwaukee”, said Andrew Hunt, Director of the Marquette University Center for Real Estate. “We look forward to working with LISC Milwaukee to deliver a high-level educational experience for our students, rooted both in theory and practical application, and combined with meaningful networking opportunities that will allow them to become leaders in our community.”

For more information on the 2020-2021 ACRE Program cohort, see the announcement below.

For those interested in applying for the ACRE Program next year, please go to our website.