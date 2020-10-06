City of Milwaukee Announces Early Voting Changes

Milwaukee, WI – October 6, 2020 – Due to legal challenge concerns, the City of Milwaukee Election Commission is announcing that Miller Park and the Fiserv Forum will not be used as in-person absentee “early” voting for the November 3rd Presidential Election. The city had previously added both locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire to meet public demand for early voting by the safest means available.

“Unfortunately, the addition of these two sites could be legally challenged due to a recent court ruling, and we don’t want to do anything that could risk a City of Milwaukee voter’s ballot being counted,” said Claire Woodall-Vogg, Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director. “We want residents of Milwaukee to feel complete and unwavering confidence that their ballot will be counted in the election and this action reflects that commitment.”

Woodall-Vogg noted that the City is still offering a record 13 in-person absentee “early” voting locations that are geographically spread out across the city. The city had three sites in November 2016 and eight sites in November 2018.

Beginning Tuesday, October 20th, three of the sites, the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building (841 N. Broadway), Midtown Center (5700 W. Capitol) and Zablocki Library (3501 W. Oklahoma) will be open Monday through Friday, 8:00am until 7:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Locations listed below are open Mondays & Tuesdays 7:00am to 1:00pm, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 1:00pm to 7:00pm, and Saturdays – Sundays 10:00am to 4:00pm:

Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Cannon Park Pavilion, 303 N 95th St

Clinton Rose Senior Center, 3045 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr

East Library, 2320 N Cramer St

Good Hope Library, 7717 W Good Hope Rd

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave

Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St

Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd

The University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee will have hours Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 3:00pm in the Student Union.

“Early voting opportunities are critical to reducing any crowding at voting sites on Election Day,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “Milwaukee is dedicated to administering a safe, accessible and transparent Presidential Election. We are doing everything within our ability to make sure every person in this city has a fair chance to cast a ballot and regret we are not able to pursue the unique opportunity of integrating these two well-known locations.”

Residents are encouraged to think about how and when they will vote and to consider early voting as a safe in-person option.

For questions, please contact Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director, at cwooda@milwaukee.gov