What Color is God?

“I think God is light blue and white, because I think he watches us from the clouds,” says Brittany, age 9.

There’s a sense in which God did watch over his people from the clouds. When the Lord brought Israel from the bondage of Egypt into the wilderness, he led them with a pillar of cloud by day and pillar of fire by night (Exodus 13:21).

The heavens speak to us every day, if we have the eyes to see. The Psalmist wrote: “The heavens declare the glory of God and the firmament shows His handiwork” (Psalm 19:1).

“I always thought God was tan like my skin color,” says Chris, 10. “I don’t know why, but I guess it’s just because my skin color is tan.”

Chris, thanks for your honesty. Instead of reading the Bible and asking God to reveal himself, it’s easy to assume God is just like us.

“I think God is a gold color, because he shines like gold,” says Justin, 8. “I think God is so beautiful and his son, Jesus, is beautiful, too!”

What would you think of someone who rented a safe deposit box to store asphalt? If people sought God with the same zeal they seek and hoard gold, their lives would change radically. That’s exactly what Jesus proposed when he said we should seek the kingdom of God first and let him fill in the details of your life on Earth.

“God is a rainbow color because he loves all people,” says Hunter, 7. When you stand before God’s throne, Hunter, you’ll see a rainbow surrounding it (Revelation 4:3).

We know the rainbow as a sign of God’s promise not to destroy the Earth again by flood. But in heaven, the rainbow represents more than God’s promise to Noah. It’s part of the glory cloud that surrounds the Lord Jesus.

“I think God is all colors, because all the people of the world are different colors,” says Jane, 10. “God could be black, white, peach and maybe light brown. He is God, so he can choose.”

Try multicolored, says Carter, 11: “I don’t think God is any certain race or color. I think God has a little bit of every color in him, because he loves us all the same.”

Nina, 9, answers the question this way: “People saw a bright light when Jesus came.” Hunter, Jane, Carter and Nina are on the same trail, because pure light contains all the colors of the rainbow.

The apostle Matthew referred to Jesus when he quoted the prophet Isaiah: “The people who sat in darkness have seen a great light” (Matthew 4:16). Jesus himself said, “I am the light of the world” (John 8:12).

“God is every color, because he is a spirit, and he changes colors,” says Taylor, 10.

But Austin, 10, says: “God doesn’t have a color. He is so glorious, he doesn’t need one. When we go to heaven, we won’t care what color he is.”

Author C.S. Lewis said that all our questions will seem shortsighted and small during the first moment in heaven. They will be eclipsed by an overwhelming vision of God’s infinite glory.

Think about this: “God is not a color. God is spirit,” says Dave, 9.

Memorize this truth: “God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth” (John 4:24).

Ask this question: Do you know Jesus as the light of this world and the next?

