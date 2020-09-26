Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Rescues Man from the Hoan Bridge

Milwaukee County
Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas

On Sunday, Sept. 20, at approximately 10:49 p.m., a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy reported a vehicle parked on the Hoan Bridge. Upon further investigation, the deputy found the vehicle was unoccupied, and the operator was sitting on the bridge, threatening to jump. Deputies began a dialogue with the male subject, and after nine hours of negotiations, the subject cooperated with first responders and was conveyed for evaluation.

Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, the Coast Guard and DNR all responded to assist.

All lanes on northbound I-794 were closed at 10:53 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20; southbound lanes were closed at 6:01 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21; all lanes reopened at approximately 7:01 a.m.

For more information about the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, visit our website at https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Sheriff and our Facebook page at Facebook.com/MilwaukeeCountySheriff. Follow us on Twitter@MCSOSheriff.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383