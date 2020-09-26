Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Rescues Man from the Hoan Bridge

On Sunday, Sept. 20, at approximately 10:49 p.m., a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy reported a vehicle parked on the Hoan Bridge. Upon further investigation, the deputy found the vehicle was unoccupied, and the operator was sitting on the bridge, threatening to jump. Deputies began a dialogue with the male subject, and after nine hours of negotiations, the subject cooperated with first responders and was conveyed for evaluation.

Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, the Coast Guard and DNR all responded to assist.

All lanes on northbound I-794 were closed at 10:53 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20; southbound lanes were closed at 6:01 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21; all lanes reopened at approximately 7:01 a.m.

