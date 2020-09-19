Milwaukee County Falls Prevention Coalition to Mark Falls Prevention Awareness Week with New Online Fall Screening Tool for Older Adults and Daily Virtual Events

MILWAUKEE—September 17, 2020–The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things. One thing that’s still the same? Falling is NOT a normal part of aging.

Milwaukee County Falls Prevention Coalition (MCFPC) is committed to empowering all older adults in the community to age well, and that includes avoiding falls. Next week, September 21-25, 2020, we are partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to observe Falls Prevention Awareness Week.

“One in four Americans aged 65+ falls each year. It’s important to remember though that falls are preventable. Together with our partners at the Milwaukee County Falls Prevention Coalition, we are working to connect the community with local programs and interventions to prevent falls.” Jon Janowski, Interim Executive Director, Milwaukee County Department on Aging.

“COVID-19 has caused many older adults to limit their physical activity outside the home, increasing the risk of falls. This week is a great opportunity to learn about simple steps that can be taken at home to reduce fall risk.” said Suzie Ryer, Physical Therapist Advocate Aurora Health and Co-chair Milwaukee County Falls Prevention Coalition.

Falls remain a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older. Falls threaten older adults’ safety and independence and generate enormous economic and personal costs. However, through practical lifestyle adjustments, evidence-based falls prevention programs, and clinical-community partnerships, the number of falls among older adults can be substantially reduced.

WHAT:

MCFPC will be bringing fall prevention to the community in a virtual format through daily sessions aimed at helping community members to identify and reduce their fall risk factors. The events will utilize the newly developed Falls Free Checkup from the National Council on Aging to safely assess fall risk in a virtual environment. Each day’s events will feature local experts in fall prevention, safety, and public health topics. https://www.ncoa.org/healthy-aging/falls-prevention/falls-free-checkup/

WHEN/WHERE:

Monday, September 21st, 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Falls Prevention Week Kickoff

https://www.facebook.com/events/794763844661713/

ZOOM EVENTS:

Tuesday, September 22nd 12-12:30 p.m.

Fall Screening and Management of Risk Factors – Expert Panel Q/A Session

Wednesday, September 23rd 12-12:30 p.m.

Home Safety – Expert Panel Q/A Session

Thursday, September 24th 12-12:30 p.m.

Exercise and Physical Activity – Expert Panel Q/A Session

Friday, September 25th, 12-12:30 p.m.

Falls Prevention Week Wrap-up

https://www.facebook.com/events/790783845047252/

Link and phone information for all Zoom Events:

https://zoom.us/j/8683419810?pwd=WlVGdzhUVG1aWDFIOUZibk9QbWJXdz09 Meeting ID: 868 341 9810 Passcode: NOFALLS Phone Option: +13126266799 enter Meeting ID: 8683419810# enter # and enter passcode: 4100447#

About Milwaukee County Falls Prevention Coalition

Milwaukee County Falls Prevention Coalition is an inter-professional group of community members, health systems, and government agencies that aims to increase collaboration and a promote fall screening and prevention in Milwaukee County. Learn more at: mcfpc.net