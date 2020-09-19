Celebrate the First-Ever National Black Voter Day with a Plan to Vote Early

By U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore

Represents Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District

This year, BET and the National Urban League, in addition to other key civil rights organizations, are launching the first-ever National Black Voter Day on Friday, Sept. 18. There is no better way to celebrate than to head to iwillvote.com/WI to make your plan to vote today.

The stakes are incredibly high in this election. The Black community is experiencing multiple crises: a painful economic recession, a global health pandemic that has disproportionately harmed Black Americans and over 400 years of racial injustice in this country. We have the chance to make a change with our ballots, and the choice couldn’t be clearer.

While Donald Trump tries to downplay the virus and deny the existence of systemic racism, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are committed to rolling up their sleeves and addressing the challenges for the Black community head on. They know that it’s not enough for Americans to be created equal – we must be treated equally. We have the opportunity to build back better from these crises and this time, bring everybody along.

With everything that’s on the line, it is important as ever to ensure that everyone has the information they need to make a plan to vote.

Here in Wisconsin, we have the chance to be one of the first to move our country forward – so make a plan to vote early. It’s easy and convenient to vote early this year – either by mail or in-person – and you can make a plan that is flexible to fit your schedule.

There are two easy ways to vote early: you can vote by mail, either by mailing your ballot or returning it to an official drop box or your municipal clerk. You can request a vote-by-mail ballot today! You can also vote early in-person, starting Tuesday, Oct. 20. And, of course, you can vote at your polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

So, this Black Voter Day, head to iwillvote.com/WI for more information on registering to vote and casting your ballot. But don’t stop there. Once you have a plan to vote, make sure your friends and family have a plan too.

Joe and Kamala can’t do it alone. They will need every single one of us to do our part. We’re uniquely situated here in Wisconsin to be able to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House. Let’s get it done.