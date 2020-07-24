What you Need to Know to Vote in the Aug. 11 Primary

By Matt Martinez

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

In less than a month, Wisconsin votes again.

Here’s what you need to know about the Aug. 11 primary election.

What’s at stake?

The primary election features races for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate and state Assembly. Members of the same party will run against each other to decide who will represent the party in the general election on Nov. 3.

The only contested election in Milwaukee County is between Israel Ramon and John F. Weishan Jr. for the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds. The League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County has published an online guide so residents can stay informed on the race.

Voter registration

Online voter registration for the Aug. 11 primary ends on July 22. If you miss it, you can still mail in your registration or register in-person, even on election day. You can also register to vote by mail by sending your application to the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, 200 East Wells St., Room 501 Milwaukee, WI 53202

You can register in-person to vote at the election commission, located at the address above.

For more information on where and how to register to vote, visit the Election Commission’s webpage.

Absentee ballots and early voting

Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the Election Commission by 5 p.m. on Aug. 6. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail to the Election Commission (see address above), or by email to absenteeballot@milwaukee. gov. You can also absentee vote online on the MyVote website.

Specific instructions for these methods can be found here. Absentee ballots must be returned by election day.

The city also is offering early voting; this allows voters to submit their ballot before Aug. 11 in-person. Early voters go to an in-person polling place and are able to cast their ballot before the primary.

Starting July 28, the following locations will be open for early voting:

• Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N Broadway Ave., Room 102

• Manitoba School, 4040 W Forest Home Ave.

• Midtown Center, 5700 W Capitol Drive

These locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There also limited early voting locations. The election commission said the following locations can only hold one person at a time due to social distancing:

• Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave.

• East Library, 2320 N Cramer St.

• Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St.

• Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave. (curbside only)

• Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St.

• Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd.

• Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave.

These locations are open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the full early voting schedule ahead of the primary, click here or search https://city.milwaukee.gov/ElectionInformation/In-Person-Absentee-Schedule.

Where do I go to vote?

Use this tool from the city to look up your address and see where your nearest polling place is. (https://itmdapps.milwaukee.gov/MyMilwaukeeHome/singleEmbed.jsp?page=justVoting.jsp)