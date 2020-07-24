Universal Health Services Announces Name for New West Allis Behavioral Health Hospital

Opening scheduled for Summer 2021

West Allis, Wis. – Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) announces the name of the new behavioral health hospital located at 1706 S. 68th Street currently under construction. The name of the facility will be Granite Hills Hospital and is expected to open in Summer 2021.

As previously announced, the new $33 million facility will feature:

120 beds in a state-of-the-art building spanning 83,000 square-feet;

five distinct 24-bed units including three 24-bed adult units, a dedicated adolescent unit and a specialized older adult unit;

programming to serve adolescents, adults and older adults;

an intensive day programs and outpatient care.

When operational, the hospital will employ 250-300 people including physicians, nurses, clinicians, mental health technicians and support staff. Patient rooms will be equipped with state-of-the-art safety features that facilitate healing and compassionate care including:

an indoor gymnasium;

therapeutic environments that incorporate calming color tones, wall décor and natural light throughout the building design; and

secure outdoor recreational activity areas for each patient.

The new behavioral health hospital will be owned and operated by UHS as an independent hospital open to all members of the community. In addition, there will be designated beds at the new hospital to provide care for patients referred from the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division (BHD).

BHD will continue to serve patients at the Behavioral Health Complex until 2021 to ensure a seamless transition of services. Milwaukee County and local private providers are collaborating on the development of a new crisis psychiatric emergency department, which is not a part of the new UHS hospital.

