We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest

By LaKeshia Myers

Evolution is an uncomfortable process. It forces one to undergo extreme self-analysis and often places us in situations that will test friendships, relationships and the boundaries of our words with actionable deeds. Bishop T.D. Jakes once said, “God has a way of positioning you in seemingly uncomfortable spaces. However, the discomfort serves to assure that you are tailor-made to suit your new stature” (Jakes, 2019). As a country, America has reached the point of evolution and we find ourselves in a very interesting place; will we move toward progress and stand for equity or are our country’s ideals simply empty rhetoric designed to evoke fruitless optimism and patriotic recompense?

While protestors have continued to march for equity, inclusion and overall liberation for people of color in our state, I have continued to witness the silence of those who believe the protests hold no value or believe this to be a fleeting moment in time that eventually will go away. I have noticed the slow responses of elected officials who remain politically impotent and choose to shift blame to others when they know they have the ability to act and create immediate action.

For example, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has yet to be expanded to its full nine-member capacity and two current members’ terms have expired. The mayor has the ability to rectify this situation and has yet to do so. This is important because the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has the authority to terminate Michael Mattioli, the MPD officer responsible for killing Joel Acevedo.

But political impotence and the people’s activism are not just present in Milwaukee, it is apparent in every corner of our state. This movement has invigorated many and has raised questions about leadership, budget allocation and political appointments in every city, township and village in Wisconsin. I have heard from many of my colleagues that attendance has increased at local and county board meetings and that there has been an uptick in phone calls and e-mails to elected officials. My continued advice to my elected brothers and sisters is simple, acquiesce to the will of the people or move out of the way; because we who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes. Protest is the “new normal” and the people will no longer stand by idly as decisions are made that are not in their best interest.

We who believe in

freedom cannot rest

We who believe in

freedom cannot rest

until it comes

Until the killing of black men, black mothers’ sons

Is as important as the killing of white men,

white mothers’ sons

That which touches

me most

Is that I had a chance to work with people

Passing on to others

that which was passed

on to me

To me young people come first

They have the courage where we fail

And if I can but shed some light as they carry us through the gale

~Ella’s Song, Sweet Honey in the Rock~