Community Medical Services Joins Take Back My Meds MKE Coalition

MILWAUKEE – Community Medical Services (CMS) has joined Take Back My Meds MKE. CMS provides outpatient medical services for those recovering from addiction, including Wisconsin’s first 24-hour Opioid Treatment on Demand center. The Take Back My Meds MKE coalition is dedicated to making it easier for Milwaukee County residents to combat the opioid crisis and protect Lake Michigan by safely disposing of unused prescription medicine.

“We know from our patients that the improper use of unused medicine often starts and feeds an addiction,” said Amanda M. Rodriguez, CMS’s Community Programs & Integration Manager. “The work of Take Back My Meds directly helps our patients and prevents other people from starting an addiction in the first place.”

“Community Medical Services is a national leader in treating addiction,” said Jon Richards, coalition director of Take Back My Meds MKE. “Their innovative day-to-day work with people who are overcoming addiction will give our coalition important insights into how to keep unused medicine out of the wrong hands.”

Take Back My Meds MKE has been expanding the number of locations for drug take back in Milwaukee County. A map of the 80+ drug take back locations in Milwaukee County can be found at takebackmymeds.com. The coalition is also running an advertising campaign to raise awareness about drug take back and to show the locations available.

CMS joins a growing list of community organizations and businesses in the Take Back My Meds MKE coalition. Take Back My Meds MKE now includes 22 community organizations and businesses dedicated to making it easier for Milwaukee County residents to combat the opioid crisis by safely disposing of unused medicine. A full list of the coalition’s members can be found at takebackmymeds.com.