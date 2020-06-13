HACM to Open Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Waiting List Lottery

Pre-applications can be completed between 9 a.m., June 23 and 6 p.m., June 25, CDT at waitlist.hacm.org

For the first time since 2015, the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) will open the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List Lottery starting at 9 a.m. on June 23, 2020 through 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, CDT. During this time, HACM will accept online pre-applications at waitlist.hacm.org to be included in a lottery for the waiting list.

HACM provides over 5,500 low-income households with Housing Choice Vouchers to help them rent apartments on the private market. The voucher holder pays approximately 30% of their income for rent, and through funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HACM pays the difference directly to the landlord.

Any qualified person (see qualifications below) may register and complete a pre-application anytime between 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, CDT. After the wait list pre-application closes at 6 p.m. on June 25, a random lottery will be held to select the 3,000 households that will be added to the Housing Choice Voucher wait list. These households will be notified after July 31, 2020 with information on next steps.

Since applicants will be selected through the random lottery, there is NO advantage to submitting a pre-application on the first day. All households will have the same chance of being selected through the lottery regardless of when they apply during the wait list opening.

“The Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher program helps ensure that Milwaukee’s low-income families have the quality, affordable housing they need to achieve good quality of life. I encourage those who are eligible to pre-apply for the waiting list lottery. All Milwaukeeans deserve housing they can afford, no matter their income, and we will continue to advocate for more affordable housing resources,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

QUALIFICATIONS

To qualify, the Head of Household must be 18 years or older and the TOTAL household income must not exceed the limits indicated below:

1 Person

$29,350

2 Persons

$33,550

3 Persons

$37,750

4 Persons

$41,900

5 Persons

$45,300

6 Persons

$48,650

7 Persons

$52,000

8 Persons

$55,350

HOW TO PRE-APPLY

Pre-applications will only be accepted online. ANY computer, tablet or smartphone with internet access may be used to register. The registration and pre-application portal is located at waitlist.hacm.org and is a secure, user friendly, web-based tool that will protect your information. To complete the pre-application, registrants will need the following pieces of information for the Head of Household (anyone may register on behalf of the Head of Household) as well as the first and last name, date of birth, and gender for any additional members of the household:

• First and Last Name

• Social Security Number

• Mailing Address

• Phone number (including area code)

• Date of Birth (must be 18 years of age or older)

• Email Address*

*An email address is required. If you do not have an active email address, please go to www.gmail.com, www.mail.yahoo.com or www.hotmail.com to create a free email account.

Duplicate pre-applications will be rejected.

REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION

Registrants requiring a Reasonable Accommodation may call 414-286-5414. A Reasonable Accommodation requires documented verification from a doctor or other medical professional.

Please visit waitlist.hacm.org for more information.

