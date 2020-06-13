Caring for Kids Safely During COVID-19

Kids will always be kids. They still run around and fall, get sick and grow before our eyes. At Children’s Wisconsin, we remain as committed as ever to be there for you and your family every step of the way. Know that when your kid needs medical care — be it at a primary care office, our operating room or anywhere in between — that we take many steps to ensure a clean and safe environment.

Steps being taken at ALL Children’s Wisconsin locations

As one of the top pediatric health systems in the country, we have nationally recognized infection prevention experts and they continue to help guide us through our COVID-19 response. We also are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Preventing exposure to COVID-19 for our patients, their families and our staff is our priority and many steps have been taken at each of the Children’s Wisconsin locations:

• Universal masking: Everyone you see will be wearing masks at all our locations. You and your child are encouraged to bring your own masks, but we will provide them if needed.

• Separating patients: We are taking steps to separate patients as much as possible, no matter their symptoms, at all our locations. This includes steps to maintain physical distancing in waiting rooms and getting children into private exam rooms as quickly as possible.

• Gowns, gloves and eyewear: In addition to masks, you will see staff wearing other items to keep everyone safe. You and your child should be prepared to see some staff wearing face masks, eye protection or gowns.

• Just you and your child: Children’s Wisconsin has always taken steps to screen hospital visitors. Since COVID-19, we have enhanced our visiting standards at both hospitals and expanded visitor standards at all our locations. For clinic and office visits, only one caregiver and no siblings can be with the patient. If you have questions about this policy, please call your doctor’s office before your visit.

• Cleaning: We treat children with some of the most complex health conditions and weakened immune systems, so the cleaning processes used at Children’s Wisconsin are already very thorough. That experience is being used at all our locations and we have increased the number of cleanings being done.

• Health screens for everyone: You and your child will be screened before you arrive for an appointment and all Children’s Wisconsin employees are screened when they arrive to work.

• Washing hands: You will see our staff washing their hands a lot. It is one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of viruses, including COVID-19.

Here for you and your child

Parents and caregivers should never feel like they have to make health decisions alone. Experts at Children’s Wisconsin continue to be available in many ways to help families with medical questions.

• Phone calls: All our locations continue to staff their phone lines, so don’t hesitate to call to get advice and decide on next steps. If your child is having a medical emergency, call 911.

• Videos and telehealth: Children’s Online Urgent Care is available 24/7, so you always have access to a pediatric provider via video. We are also expanding telehealth options for primary and specialty care visits (as well as mental and behavioral health needs) so fewer families have to come for visits in person.

• MyChart communication: Many families have taken advantage of MyChart to send messages and requests for less urgent needs, such as questions about prescriptions. It’s easy to use and free of charge.

You’re not in this alone

While COVID-19 typically presents mildly in children, it’s natural to have questions and concerns. All you want is what’s best for your child. That is our goal, too.

For the latest tips and news from Children’s Wisconsin, go to childrenswi.org/newshub.

If you have questions about your child’s health, please contact your child’s doctor. If they don’t have a doctor, call 2-1-1 and an operator can director you to the nearest community health clinic or other needed resources.