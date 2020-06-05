Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to Hold Soft Re-opening for Invited Guests Monday, June 8

Phased re-opening features guest reservation system for Fire Keeper’s Club Members; Significant operational changes

MILWAUKEE – Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will initiate a soft re-opening at 9 a.m. Monday, June 8, for invited guests only. The soft re-opening will take place through Tuesday, June 9.

Starting Wednesday, June 10, the property will open to existing Fire Keeper’s Club members only, accompanied by one guest, through an online reservation system available now on the property’s website and downloadable app. Four three-hour reservation windows will be available to eligible guests daily.

Only invited guests or those who have a reservation will be the allowed on property during this phased re-opening. Potawatomi Hotel and Casino encourages guests to have patience during this phase and does not want guests to come to the property unless they are invited or have a specific reservation.

Visitors will also find limited operations and a number of additional measures in place meant to protect our guests, team members, suppliers and others. These changes include hours of operation, guest capacity, no smoking throughout the property, accessible amenities and more. These changes were developed based on best practices within the casino and hospitality industries, as well as guidelines set forth by infectious disease experts, tribal, local and state health departments.

“We look forward to welcoming guests and team members back. Because of the priority we place on everyone’s health and safety during this unique time, we’ve implemented a number of changes to reflect that focus,” said Rodney Ferguson, CEO and General Manager of the property. “These changes are not meant to be permanent, but will be kept in place until it’s safe to move closer to pre-pandemic operations.”

Major changes to operations include:

An online guest reservation system.

Reduced hours of operation. The casino will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight daily.



Limited capacity with a maximum of 600 guests at any time. This number adheres to the guideline of one guest per 250 square-feet of space suggested in the state of Wisconsin’s “Badger Bounce Back Plan.”



Limited gaming. Plexiglass divider panels have been added to slot machines to create a barrier between players. Table games, off-track betting, poker and bingo will remain closed.



No smoking throughout the property until further notice.

o An outdoor smoking area will be available for guests.

Requirement of face masks to be worn by guests and team members while in the building.

o Guests must bring and wear their own masks.

Temperature scans will be required of guests and team members upon entry. Checks will be conducted with contactless thermometers. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4˚F or higher will be rechecked with a secondary screening. Those confirmed to have a temperature of 100.4˚F or higher will not be allowed entry.

Guests and team members will be asked if they have symptoms of COVID-19, or have experienced them recently upon entry.

Installation of plexiglass divider panels at cashier windows, players club booths, restaurant host stands, hotel front desk and security desks.

Increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing in all public spaces with an emphasis on high-contact surfaces. Cleaning products and protocols will meet EPA guidelines and are approved for use against viruses, bacteria and other airborne and blood-borne pathogens.



Limited dining options. No dine-in service; take-out service available at RuYi, Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill and Canal Street Cafe



Limited hotel occupancy. Twenty-five percent of rooms will be available for guest stays. There will be no valet, spa, fitness center, retail or banquet services available during this first phase of re-opening.



Potawatomi Hotel & Casino team members will be trained on all safety protocols related to COVID-19. Signage throughout property will feature health- and hygiene-related messaging, including the proper way to wear, handle and dispose of masks.

About Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Set in the heart of Milwaukee, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is Wisconsin’s premier entertainment destination, offering guests the best in gaming, dining and entertainment. The property features six award-winning restaurants, the intimate 500-seat Northern Lights Theater and more than 60,000 sq. feet of event space. A 500-room, 19-story hotel, the second largest hotel in Milwaukee, opened in 2014 with a second tower unveiled in 2019. To discover more visit www.paysbig.com.

