Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Against an Extended Safer-At-Home Order

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Tony Evers order to extend the stay-at-home order.

While the quarantine restrictions were expected to be lifted later this month, under the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling, places such as taverns and other businesses were able to open immediately. The court did agree that schools should remain closed till fall, but that the restrictions on gatherings would be lifted.

Evers original plan had businesses opening back up slowly with potential restrictions in place.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation had created a series of brochures for businesses ranging from barber shops and salons to public facilities and everything in between. The brochures offered guidance on re-opening and proper safety techniques to ensure that employees and customers were protected.

In a series of tweets, Evers reacted to the court’s decision.

“Republican legislators have convinced four members of the Supreme Court to throw Wisconsin into chaos, putting public health and lives at serious risk,” Evers tweeted.

Over the past few months, Wisconsin has had over 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and over 400 deaths. Via Twitter, Evers expressed his concern that the lack of enforcement in social distancing measures and the likelihood that this ruling will increase the number of cases.

“And just because the Supreme Court says it’s okay to open, doesn’t mean that science does,” Evers tweeted.

He continued, “We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbors and our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing and limit travel.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, if Evers wants to put new orders in place, his administration will need to work with the legislature, which is currently controlled by Republicans.

However, just because Wisconsin is open, does not mean that Milwaukee is.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that under the ruling, local officials are allowed to implement limits.

In other words, the stay-at-home order remains in effect in the City of Milwaukee. The City of Milwaukee Health Department released an order which states that residents must continue to self-isolate and that businesses, unless essential, are to remain closed.

During a daily press conference, Mayor Tom Barrett explained that Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik issued a stay-at-home order back in March, which is not affected by the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

Barrett said that officials are working to create a plan that allows for some places to open within the measures of social distancing.

“Here in Milwaukee County policy makers and health professionals are working together to keep our community safe and do everything we can in a responsible way to reopen the economy,” Barrett said.