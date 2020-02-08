We Must Establish the Sense of Family in Milwaukee

By Vince Bobot

I have been urged by many people in our community to write this article about the importance of establishing a sense of family when confronting the problems facing our city. A sense of family means many things and carries with it many obligations.

In seeking the position of City Attorney, I made the decision to dedicate the remainder of my life to public service. So family has a broad meaning to me. The sense of family means our community, our city and the people who live here. Establishing a strong healthy family demands a personal commitment from our elected and community leaders to the people who work and live here. Milwaukee is our home.

Elected leaders must do the things necessary to deal with the problems facing it.

As your next City Attorney, I pledge to you, tireless dedication to making Milwaukee a safe place to live, work and raise a family. We are a team. From the north to the south, east to the west, our community must unite. We should not ignore or discredit the grim statistics concerning racial segregation, crime, unemployment, neighborhood deterioration and the lack of home ownership. Together we can find solutions to any problems confronting our city.

Milwaukee is coming back. It is now time to take the fight to our neighborhoods. House by house, block by block and neighborhood by neighborhood, we can replicate the success of the revitalization of our downtown area. Milwaukee must form a team of dedicated leaders with the insight, talent and commitment to improving our city.

Sitting on the sidelines is not an option. Our next City Attorney must be present in the community. The City Attorney and staff must be actively involved in advocating for the people in Milwaukee. Success in dealing with the problems facing our city demands just that. Maintaining the status quo will not get the job done. A new direction must be undertaken if we are going to return Milwaukee to a prominent place in our nation and state.