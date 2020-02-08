Free Help with 2019 Tax Returns Offered at MATC’s Downtown Milwaukee and Oak Creek Campuses

MILWAUKEE – Taxpayers with a family income of $56,000 or less are eligible for free help preparing their basic personal income tax returns at Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Downtown Milwaukee Campus, 700 W. State St.; and Oak Creek Campus, 6665 S. Howell Ave. MATC accounting students provide the service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and Internal Revenue Service Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. Volunteers are trained by the Internal Revenue Service and supervised by MATC instructors and staff.

All returns are “e-filed” to ensure speed and accuracy. Now in its 38th year at the Oak Creek Campus and its 18th year at the Downtown Milwaukee Campus, the program helps heighten awareness of Wisconsin’s Homestead Credit; federal and state education credits; and the Earned Income Credit, an often overlooked federal tax break for low-income working people who are raising children in their homes.

Downtown Milwaukee Campus Tax Help Dates and Hours

• 5:30-9:30 p.m., Thursdays from Feb. 6 through April 2 (closed March 19).

• Registration begins one hour before start time. Go to the first floor atrium of the Student Center, 700 W. State St., to register.

Oak Creek Campus Tax Help Dates and Hours

• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturdays from Feb. 8 through March 28.

• Registration begins one hour before start time. Go to Room A120 in the A Building, 6665 S. Howell Ave.

Attendees should bring the following:

• A copy of the prior year’s federal and state returns is necessary. Preparers will not have access to prior tax returns done at MATC VITA sites.

• Proof of identification (photo ID)

• Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents; an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted if you do not have a Social Security number.

• Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN

• Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

• Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers

• Interest and dividend statements from banks (1099 Forms)

• Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

• Proof of bank account routing and account numbers (such as a blank check) for direct deposit

• Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number

• Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statement, if applicable

• Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable

• Copy of 2019 property tax bill or rent certificate signed by your landlord

Taxpayers filing a joint return must both be present when the returns are prepared because both spouses must sign a joint tax return.

A free self-service tax filing website for individuals or families with a combined household income of $69,000 or less in 2019 is available at https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.

For more information, email vita@matc.edu or call 414-297-8417.

