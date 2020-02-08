Brett Blomme Announces Key Endorsement in Race for Judge

Brett Blomme, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Cream City Foundation, recently announced that Congresswoman Gwen Moore has endorsed his campaign for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 5.

“I support Brett because, like me, he is committed to making Milwaukee a better place for all of us. He is a former public defender who has dedicated his career to fighting for justice and equity. Please join me in supporting Brett Blomme for Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Branch 5 on Feb. 18,” Moore said.

“Brett is the change we need to help fix our broken criminal justice system,” she said.

Blomme added, “I’m so honored to have Congresswoman Moore’s support in this important election. I admire her commitment to our community. Her long career of public service and fighting for those that are often overlooked and left behind should inspire each of us in our daily lives. She certainly inspires me.”

Blomme is a former Attorney with the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s office. He is a leader in Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community and serves as president and CEO of Cream City Foundation in Milwaukee. He has dedicated his career to public service and working with some of our community’s most marginalized individuals and communities.

Blomme previously served as an elected director for the Government Lawyer’s Division of the Wisconsin Bar Association. He is currently the chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Milwaukee, having been appointed by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and unanimously confirmed by the Milwaukee Common Council.

The primary election for Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Branch 5 is Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. For more information please visit www.brettblomme.com