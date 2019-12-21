Judge Jill Karofsky is Running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Jill Karofsky is a judge for Dane County, but she’s looking to take her career to the next level. Judge Karofsky is currently running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court against Daniel Kelly and Edward A. Fallone.

“I am running for Supreme Court because I think we got to get this court back on track,” Karofsky said.

Over the past several months, Karofsky has been diligently campaigning across the state. She’s made a point to meet with voters and listen to their concerns.

Their concern is that decisions are being made before anyone even walks into the Supreme Court chamber, she said. Karofsky added that Wisconsinites have noticed that decisions are being made that don’t reflect the law, justices are acting like politicians and corporations are being let off.

All of that feels like corruption, she said. Her solution isn’t just to run for Supreme Court but to bring her experience, her values and her energy to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“We have to get this court back on track,” she said, adding that right now the system feels rigged and Wisconsinites want a fair system.

Karofsky’s is well versed in the court room. In addition to being judge of Dane County, Karofsky has served the Wisconsin community for years.

“I am the only person in the race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court who is or who has ever been a sitting trial court judge,” Karofsky said. “I think that’s really important because I’m in court every day and I see how the law impacts real people.”

In addition to being judge, Karofsky has also worked as a prosecutor.

As a prosecutor, Karofsky worked with women and children in need who had been victims of sexual assault, domestic violence or child abuse. Later she worked as the Assistant Attorney General as the Violence Against Women resource prosecutor.

Through this position, Karofsky helped women across the state who had experienced domestic abuse, stalking and more. Through this experience, Karofsky was able to help these women find a voice. Often women have little to no voice in the criminal justice system, even though they desperately need one, she said.

“It was important that they [the women] would be able to have justice, that they would be protected,” Karofsky said.

She’s also been a law professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School, general counsel for the National Conference of Bar Examiners, executive director of the Wisconsin Office of Crime Victim Services and more. It’s these experiences and lessons that she plans to bring to the court, because the court needs that perspective, she said.

Karofsky said that when she’s in session people can guarantee that will be treated with fairness, equality and honestly. Looking at the court now, she understands why people don’t trust the system. There’s been a lack of integrity and the people deserve Supreme Court Justices who they can believe in. When a decision is made it should be because of the law and not due to outside influences, she said.

The primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is Feb. 18, 2020 and the general election April 7, 2020. To learn more about Judge Jill Karofsky visit jillforjustice.com.