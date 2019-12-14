Thank you, Kamala!

By Amelia Ashley-Ward

Publisher of Sun Reporter

We were saddened when United States Sen. Kamala Harris announced the end to her 2020 United States Presidential bid this week.

When we see a brilliant female freedom for all fighter, who looks like us, we are hungry and excited for spirited competition. We believed like Harris, that the time is now for a qualified Black woman to finally become President of the United States.

But perhaps there was nothing that Harris could have done to please the racist and sexist forces of this country.

It seems his-tory keeps repeating Himself.

The nerve of this daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother to run for the highest political job in the land. The nerve of her to show up in debates and take on the well-established white males and hold her ground.

Why are so many frightened by brilliant Black women?

Harris had to jump out because of a lack of money. She had insiders in her campaign fighting, they say. Her sister Maya was in the mix and criticized. The same Maya Harris that was a Senior adviser of good standing in Hillary Clinton’s stolen election. And low and behold, throughout last weekend a high ranking experienced white female staffer’s resignation letter was leaked. The letter talked about campaign infighting and poor staff treatment. Now this ex-staffer is working for billionaire Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. Wink, wink! What’s new?

Harris is right, she can’t compete with billionaires. And by the way, their money will never make them perfect. But we say she has something equal to offer. She’s a gifted prosecutor and a freedom fighting tick who will have the like-minded President Trumps of this world scratching for years to come. We know her.

Sure, there were hiccups and mistakes. That happens in all campaigns. But we the people, are much smarter than the politicians think. It seems that when the world is not ready for change, nitpicking is the chef’s choice.

Sen. Harris’s popularity is unquestionable. During this run, she had amassed a huge following of African American women and a huge following of young women. She will play an important role in who gets her supporters. Many of us will wait to hear from her before we support anyone else.

We never expected the Senator to be perfect, but we thank her for jumping in the conversation and beckoning these United States to do better and be better for all.

It really doesn’t matter if Harris couldn’t stay the course and win. What really matters is that she courageously embraced the movement that she was exposed to as a young girl and jumped in the fight for freedom for ALL. For that we say Thank you, Kamala!

Because of Kamala Harris, Black girls and all girls with names like Ebony, Rosa, Susie and Ling can always believe that their time will always be Now. And just like Kamala, they can prepare for greatness, then jump in the freedom fight, and throw their punches for a better world. They may not always win; they too may have to get out. But they, like Kamala, can rise again. When you fight for what’s right, you are already a Winner.

We look forward to Harris working on the impeachment of President Trump in the upcoming weeks. She did promise him that after she suspended her campaign to replace him. We look forward to having her speak truth to power for years to come.

Thank you, Kamala for never allowing anyone to define you. Thank you for being bold and courageous and for putting your mind, body and soul on the line for the betterment on our country.

Yes, Kamala matters!