Easy ways to stop holiday temptations from sinking your healthy lifestyle

The average person can gain 5-10 pounds over the holidays! Most will lose some but not all of that weight after the new year. But a few pounds stick around. And over time, that certainly adds up. I’ve coached thousands to achieve better wellness. And I know there are realistic ways to keep those holiday pounds from invading your body this year.

Coping with the temptations of holiday foods

Watch your portions and don’t think you have to eat what everyone has provided. Get creative! There are healthy options, such as my three-ingredient Visibly Fit cookies (recipe below) that everyone will love just as much as less nutritious choices. Some other suggestions:

Enjoy those seasonal “foo foo” coffees in moderation . If you wait all year for a pumpkin spice latte or a peppermint mocha, don’t deny yourself entirely. But limiting your indulgence will help curb other sweet cravings this time of year. How? In addition to adding having 500-700 calories and 25-50 grams of fat, these drinks can have as much as 95-130 grams of sugar. That will give you an insulin spike followed by the dreaded energy crash. Then what happens? You reach for another high-sugar replacement to keep you going. Bad idea.

. If you wait all year for a pumpkin spice latte or a peppermint mocha, don’t deny yourself entirely. But limiting your indulgence will help curb other sweet cravings this time of year. How? In addition to adding having 500-700 calories and 25-50 grams of fat, these drinks can have as much as 95-130 grams of sugar. That will give you an insulin spike followed by the dreaded energy crash. Then what happens? You reach for another high-sugar replacement to keep you going. Bad idea. Offer to bring a dish or two to the holiday gathering . That way, you’ll know you will be able to dig into at least one or two healthy options, and just have a nibble of the other goodies. I have several recipes that are ideal for the holidays on my free Visibly Fit app, including the gluten-free apple rose pastry puffs that I made for Christmas last year. Also, be sure to check out my silky ginger sweet potato soup!

. That way, you’ll know you will be able to dig into at least one or two healthy options, and just have a nibble of the other goodies. I have several recipes that are ideal for the holidays on my free Visibly Fit app, including the gluten-free apple rose pastry puffs that I made for Christmas last year. Also, be sure to check out my silky ginger sweet potato soup! Ditch the alcoholic drinks that mega “empty” calories. You may think: “Oh, I’ll just have wine. That’s low calorie, right?” The average wine drinker consumes an average of 2,000 additional calories a month, not to mention all the sugar as well. To burn off a glass of red or white wine, it would require you running at a steady pace for 12-14 minutes.

You may think: “Oh, I’ll just have wine. That’s low calorie, right?” The average wine drinker consumes an average of 2,000 additional calories a month, not to mention all the sugar as well. To burn off a glass of red or white wine, it would require you running at a steady pace for 12-14 minutes. Eat before you go to festivities. You’ll be less likely to gorge on the foods that are served. And you’ll be more likely to stick to your plan of just having small portions of less-healthy options.

Go on, get moving and have some fun outdoors!

I grew up in Texas, where Thanksgiving usually meant sitting around watching the Dallas Cowboys game. Instead of napping on the couch, then helping yourself to another plate once you wake up, plan ahead to gather the family outdoors for fun activities.

This could mean having your own 20-minute game during halftime or after the football game is over. Or, if it’s December, go caroling after dinner and share your seasonal joy with neighbors.

Wendie Pett’s Visibly Fit Cookies

It’s the time of year that everyone seems to be baking sweet treats. Here is a delicious, tasty 3-ingredient cookie to enjoy without the guilt!

Makes 12-15 Cookies

2 large, ripe bananas

1-1/2 c GF rolled oats

2/3 c organic dark chocolate chips

Cinnamon (optional)

Preheat oven to 350

Mash bananas. Combine all ingredients. Mix well until thoroughly moist. Spoon up onto a baking sheet.

Sprinkle with cinnamon.

Bake 12-15 minutes. Let cool.

About the author

Wendie Pett is a full-time business owner of Visibly Fit as well as a naturopathic doctor, wife, mother, fitness expert, author, speaker, TV host and part-time volunteer. Her business consists of whole-food/plant-based wellness coaching, emotional healing, personal online training, fitness planning, educational and motivational speaking, and creating new products/tools to assist clients along their wellness journey. To learn more go to www.wendiepett.com