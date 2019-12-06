Awesome Young Authors Receive Awards for Their Contributions to Literature and the Community

By Semone Love

Executive Director, Victorious Women Outreach

On Saturday, November 23, 2019 the eight Awesome Young Author award Recipients arrived at Infusino’s Banquet Hall for special award ceremony in style with a Cadillac Escalade Limousine. They walked the red carpet and were interviewed by Glendale’s sixth grader Kennedy Phifer. She is one of 50 students across the world chosen this year to be a Scholastic kid reporter!

The 2019 Awesome Young Authors received awards for their contributions to literature and the community.

13 yr old Author and Entrepreneur Alex Hart-Upendo received an award (Awesome Young Author of the year award) for his book- Bullies, Bowties & Brilliant Alex

8 yr old Author Jordan Ford received an Young Author of the year award for his book the Plane who wouldn’t fly

9 yr old Young Author Madisyn Julien-Brooks received an award (most creative) for her book – Emjay Brooks Saves the Day

13 yr old Young Author Dream Gipson received an award (best photo book)- All Dreams Have a Destiny

11 yr old Young Author Mariyah Gray received an award (most adventurous)

9 yr old Young Author Josiah Love received an award (best fiction)

9 yr old Young Author Isaiah Thompson received an award (best series)

9 yr old Young Author Kieland Williams received an award (best early reader) .

Julia Witherspoon, Founder of Cops N Kids, was the Keynote Speaker & was honored. She received a special community recognition award for her 20 years of dedication & service to the community and improving the reading, comprehension scores of many children through her program.

LeRoy Butler III (& IV) Former Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer & Inventor of the Lambeau Leap gave all the award recipients each a personalized signed copy of his book, “From Wheelchair to the Lambeau Leap” & his cookbook, along with a recipe card!

The award recipients received a citation from Senator Lena Taylor of Milwaukee, WI. Racine’s Mayor Cory Mason signed a Proclamation declaring November 23rd – Young Author’s Day.

The event was hosted by Victorious Women Magazine & Outreach.