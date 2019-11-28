Spencer Coggs Runs For Re-Election As City Treasurer

Milwaukee City Treasurer Spencer Coggs has announced his re-election candidacy this week.

Treasurer Coggs accomplished a monumental milestone by becoming the first black city Treasurer and the first African American to win a citywide election for any executive branch office in Milwaukee.

“We made history, and I’m proud to have brought my years of state experience back to make City Government run better,” said Treasurer Coggs.

Treasurer Coggs has been an influential leader for over 36 years for the people of Milwaukee and Wisconsin. He was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1982 and served as the Majority Caucus Vice-Chair in 1985, 1987, and 1989. In 2003, Coggs was elected to the State Senate, and he sat on the Senate Committee on Housing and Financial Institutions and the Joint Committee for Review of Criminal Penalties.

Some of Coggs’ accomplishments as Treasurer are, introducing a streamlined 10-month interest-free installment pay-plan; “Pay at the Bank”, where taxpayers can pay taxes at one of eleven U.S Bank branches, which saves time and parking fees; and promoting making electronic payments by directing constituents to the City Treasurer’s Home page at http://milwaukee.gov/treasurer.

Coggs has also fought to reduce the number of vacant and abandoned homes in order to stabilize our neighborhoods.

The filing of nomination papers for local City and County offices begins Dec. 1, 2019 and the papers must be completed and turned in no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

“I am dedicated to effective public service, but more importantly, I am dedicated to the community I am going to continue the work of making City Government work for the people,” stated Treasurer Coggs.