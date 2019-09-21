NAMAD Gala Honors Congresswoman Maxine Waters on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Washington, DC at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel. Joining Congresswoman Maxine Waters, pictured on the right with other invited guest watching the Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate was Dorothy R. Leavell, Publisher of the Chicago and Gary Crusader Newspapers and Amelia Ashley Ward, (2nd row, 4th from left), publisher of the San Francisco Sun Reporter and California Voice Newspapers.

NNPA held its 2019 National Leadership Awards Reception Saluting Courageous Leadership on September 12, 2019 at the Renaissance DC Downtown Hotel celebrating 80 years in 2020 which started Chicago, Illinois. Pictured from left to right is Dorothy R. Leavell, Publisher of the Chicago and Gary Crusader Newspaper, Crystal Windham, NNPA 2019 Leadership Award Recipient, Director Cadillac Interior Design and First African-American Female Director in GM Design History and Lester A. Booker Jr., Named Corporate Giving Communication Lead for General Motors in June 2016.