Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events August 4 to 10

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENT

Library Loud Days: American Klassiks

A free performance of a re-interpretation of classic American songs by Milwaukee artist Klassik along with SistaStrings and Nickel & Rose at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, August 8, 7-9 p.m. Sponsored by the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.

PROGRAMS

Fiber Arts With Friends

Bring your yarn and needles or crochet hook and share your latest fiber arts project or start something new at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, August 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.. Tea and coffee will be provided while supplies last.

Monday Movie Series

Free documentary movie at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, August 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. featuring 13th An exploration of the history of racial inequality in the United States.

Milwaukee Shines Solar Power Hour

Thinking about going solar? Interested Milwaukee area homeowners or commercial property owners can start by attending this free solar information session at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, August 5, 6-7 p.m. Learn the basics of how solar works, its financial costs and benefits for home and business owners, and how the solar group buy program works. Find out how to sign up for a free site assessment as part of the solar group buy program.

Basic Backyard Composting

Learn the do’s and don’ts of composting at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, August 6, 2-3 p.m. Composting is a natural process that turns organic material like food scraps into a dark, rich substance. This substance, called compost, is a wonderful conditioner for soil. Adding compost to your garden will help your plants grow bigger and better. Learn more at this workshop presented in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at mpl.org.

Medicare 101

Turning 65 or would like to know more about Medicare? This free educational event will help you understand the basics of Medicare enrollment, timing and coverage options at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, August 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Presented by Medicare Strategies, LLC.

Crosswords, Coloring & Contemplation

Perk up your afternoon by working on a crossword puzzle, a coloring sheet, or your own creative, contemplative project at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, August 7, 12-1:30 p.m. Hot beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library, while supplies last.

Health Online: Finding information You Can Trust

This free program provided by Wisconsin Health Literacy will help adults find reliable health information online while working with an iPad supplied during the program to practice searching at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, August 7, 1-3 p.m. Participants may also bring their own laptops or tablets to use during the program. Registration is required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at mpl.org.

Gathering Art, Stories and Place Artist Residency Workshops

Join our artist-in-residence, Celeste Contreras, for creative art workshops all summer long! Celeste will be focusing on cyanotype, screen printing, drawing and cardboard books. The artist residency program is a part of the Gathering Art, Stories and Place project in collaboration with Artists Working in Education and supported in part by an award from the National Endowment of the Arts, with additional support from the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation. Artists-in-residence are chosen for one year to lead weekly community art programming resulting in permanent and temporary public art installations. For more information about Gathering Art, Stories and Place please visit mpl.org/gasp.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, August 7, 4-6 p.m.; also Saturday, August 10, 2:30-4:30 p.m. and Wednesday, August 21, 4-6 p.m.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to download eBooks, magazines, and music to your device by making an appointment with a librarian at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, August 7. The appointment can cover Overdrive, RBDigital, Hoopla, or Freegal Music. Appointments are available between 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Sign up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday in person or over the phone. Also Aug. 14, 21, 28.

Spring Forest Qigong

Spring Forest Qigong is derived from an ancient Eastern powerful, yet simple, practice of breathing, slow-body movements and visualizations. The Chinese art encorporates the benefits of energy, healing and meditation into daily life. The program will be held at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, August 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. and will be led by Muriel Plichta, a fitness leader at the Wilson Park Senior Center.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga will focus on low-impact sanding and chair-assisted poses at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, August 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Instructor DeWitt Clinton will guide a 60-minute gentle yoga session. Please wear comfortable clothing and tennis shoes. Chairs will be provided. This class is accessible for all ability levels; no props needed, including mats. Upon arrival, participants will be asked to sign a physical activity waiver. Registration is required; please call 414.286-3011 or register online at www.mpl.org. (Continued)

Identity Theft: Protect & Prevent

Identity theft continues to be the fastest growing crime in the United States. The more you learn about it, the less vulnerable you are. The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will explain the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it and how to prevent it – including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes. Receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to spot the red flags of a scam. You will also be given helpful brochures to take home. Presented by the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection / Division of Trade & Consumer Protection.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, August 10, 1-2 p.m.

Bring Your Own Device

Get help downloading free e-books, magazines, music and more! Bring your library card and device and a librarian will get you started at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 10, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

ESL Book Club

Practice your English reading comprehension and conversational skills in this book club discussing stories from

Dandelion Wine by Ray Bradbury at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, August 5, 6-7 p.m.

Pick up a copy of the book at the library prior to discussion. Come ready to discuss the pages listed each month.

New members always welcome! We will be reading from the Bantam Books paperback edition of Dandelion Wine. If you have a different edition please see a Tippecanoe Branch librarian. August 5th: Please read to page 63.

Vegetarian Cookbook Club

Plant-based diets are good for you and your planet! Try recipes at home, then discuss each cookbook with fellow food enthusiasts at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, August 7, 6:30-7;30 p.m. Cookbooks are available to check out at the Tippecanoe Branch welcome desk one month prior to discussions. No food will be prepared at meetings. Join the discussion of The Superfun Times Vegan Holiday Cookbook by Isa Chandra Moskowitz.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The 100-Year-Old-Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson and translated by Rod Bradbury at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 8, 5-6 p.m.

Urban Fiction Fridays

Cook off in the library this summer with a HOT book. Join the discussion of Mafioso by Nisa Santiago at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Friday, August 9, 2-3 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the library! Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or collaborate with other teens hanging out in the space at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 1-4:30 p.m.

Get the Scoop Ice Cream Party

Cool off with an ice cream treat while learning about the latest books in our young adult collection at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, August 6, 2-3 p.m.

Podcast Blast

Interested in podcasting, but don’t know where to start? Check out all the equipment and software available in Studio M, and develop your skills with help from our staff at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, August 6, 5-7:30 p.m. Whether you’re a total beginner or you already know your way around recording equipment, you’ll have a chance to practice and learn something new.

Get Involved with the Library

Teens 13-18 can get even more connected to the library through Internships, the Teen Advisory Board, and Teen Volunteer Club! Join us at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, August 6, 5:306:30 p.m. to find out more about how to get involved and find which program might be best for you!

DIY Terrariums

Create a terrarium to take home with the provided supply of plants, figures and rocks at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Beautify your own space or use as a unique gift.

FOR FAMILIES

Play and Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, August 7, 5-6 p.m. Doctor’s Office. Our make-believe friends are feeling a bit under the weather. Time to visit the doctor! Pretend you are the doctor and check your patients, make a diagnosis, give needed immunizations, and help them feel “all better.” Bring your own doll if you wish.

Fire Prevention Story Time

(For families or ages birth-five)

Learn about fire safety, meet a firefighter, ask questions, and see real firefighting gear at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Fun with Bubbles Story Time

Join us for a fun bubbly story time that combines stories, songs, and rhymes with sensory play to help develop fine motor skills and problem solving at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, August 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Portion of program may be held outside, weather permitting.

Music & Movement Story Time

Let’s move and groove together during this musically motivated story time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, August 5, 6:15-7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and dance moves. Instruments provided. Also Aug. 12, 19, 26.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend for stories, songs, and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, August 5, 6:30-7 p.m. Also Aug. 12, 19, 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 6, 6:30-7 p.m. Also Aug. 13, 20, 27.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 6, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Aug. 13, 20, 27.

Cool Down Play Time

Get out of the heat and spend quality family time while getting to know other parents and caregivers at our summer play time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Friday, August 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 0-5 with a caregiver. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 8, 10:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 7, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Aug. 14, 21, 28.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, August 8, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Story Time

Young children and their caregivers are invited for fun stories, songs, and fingerplays all designed to help little ones develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, August 5, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Aug. 12, 19, 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 13, 20, 27. M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, August 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, August 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, August 8, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO Bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, August 6, 3-4 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Also Aug. 21

Kids Can Cook

Interested in cooking? Find out first-hand what cooking is all about at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, August 6, 4-5 p.m. Discover kid-friendly recipes, learn about nutrition, and try out a bunch of new foods.

Origami Zoo

Help populate a zoo of colorful paper animals! Plenty of instructions for different skill levels and origami paper will be available for you to make additions to our zoo at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, August 6, 5-6 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Scavenger Hunt

You’ll need the wit of Ravenclaw, the bravery of Gryffindor, the determination of Hufflepuff and the cunning of Slytherin to solve the riddles and complete the tasks of the Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, August 6, 6:15-7:15 p.m. Muggles and Wizards alike can test their knowledge of the series and work together to unravel the clues. Wands and robes are encouraged!

STEAM Wednesdays @ Atkinson

On Wednesdays the Children’s Area turns into a STEAM Lab. Experiment with a variety of materials at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave, Wednesday, August 7, 1-3 p.m. AUGUST: Paper Roller Coasters. Also Aug. 14.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack in the Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 8, 3:30-4 p.m. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to eat a simple snack and learn the importance of healthy eating. No registration required. Generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

Zombies Everywhere!

In honor of Stink and the Midnight Zombie Walk by Megan McDonald, we’ll read the first chapter together, make candy zombies, and play zombie musical chairs at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Friday, August 9, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Go Forth and Fort! at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Are you ready to build? We are! We’ll read a fort story and then everyone will get a chance to build their very own fort!

Summer Saturday Afternoons at Central

Estimation Station at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 10, 2-3:30 p.m. Are you good at guessing? Prove it! Learn simple techniques for guessing very big and very small things!

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

