Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events July 28 to August 3

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENT

Networking & Branding for Creatives: A Workshop Series for Musicians, Visual Artists and Writers As a creative, understanding your brand and knowing how to articulate it is essential for making money from your art. Looking to finesse your networking skills? Not sure if LinkedIn is for you? Struggling to find the proper audience and generate money? Sign up for this FREE 2 part series on LinkedIn, Networking and Branding with Kennita Hickman at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. beginning Tuesday, July 30, 6-7:30 p.m.. July 30th: #SquadGoals: Identify, Engage and Expand Your Network. August 12th: #YouAreTheCulture: How Values + Brand = Culture.

PROGRAMS

Basic Backyard Composting

Learn the do’s and don’ts of composting at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, July 30, 6-7 p.m. Composting is a natural process that turns organic material like food scraps into a dark, rich substance. This substance, called compost, is a wonderful conditioner for soil. Adding compost to your garden will help your plants grow bigger and better. Learn more at this workshop presented in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at mpl.org.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to download eBooks, magazines, and music to your device by making an appointment with a librarian at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, July 31. The appointment can cover Overdrive, RBDigital, Hoopla, or Freegal Music. Appointments are available between 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Sign up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday in person or over the phone.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga will focus on low-impact sanding and chair-assisted poses. Instructor DeWitt Clinton will guide a 60-minute gentle yoga session at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Friday, August 2, 10:3011:30 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing and tennis shoes. Chairs will be provided. This class is accessible for all ability levels; no props needed, including mats. Upon arrival, participants will be asked to sign a physical activity waiver. Registration is required; please call 414.286-3011 or register online at www.mpl.org .

Marquette Mobile Legal Clinic

In need of free legal advice? The Marquette University Mobile Legal Clinic will be at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Friday, August 2, 2-4 p.m. Meet with a volunteer attorney who can give legal advice on family law, landlord/tenant issues, small claims, general civil issues, expungement, or bankruptcy. Consultations are private and are for people who can’t make it to the courthouse or another brick and mortar clinic.

www.mkemobilelegalclinic.com/

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence by Ronan Farrow at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, July 29, 6-7 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the library! Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or collaborate with other teens hanging out in the space at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 1-4:30 p.m.

Puzzle Games Galore !

Do you like to do puzzles but can’t get your friends and family to play along? Come on down to take part in our puzzle party with fellow puzzle enthusiasts at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, July 30, 2-4 p.m.

Recycled CD Art

Repurpose old CDs and turn them into a suncatcher, a decorative fish, or something of your own creation at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, July 30, 3-4 p.m.

STEM Challenge

Put your engineering skills to the test by using household items to build in each hands-on activity at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, July 31, 2-3 p.m.

Saturday Treats

Relax and make a fun treat with friends! Show off your cooking skills and learn new techniques at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, August 3, 2:30-4 p.m. We will try out new recipes and revisit old favorites like chocolate chip cookies.

FOR FAMILIES

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, August 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Ice Cream Parlor. Join us as we work at the ice cream parlor. Put on your apron, roll up your sleeves and grab a scoop! Take turns working the cash register, taking orders and cleaning up the shop as we explore one of summer’s favorite spots.

Music & Movement Story Time

Let’s move and groove together during this musically motivated story time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, July 29, 6:15-7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and dance moves. Instruments provided.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend for stories, songs, and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 29, 6:30-7 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 30, 6:30-7 p.m.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 30, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver.

Cool Down Play Time

Get out of the heat and spend quality family time while getting to know other parents and caregivers at our summer play time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Friday, August 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 0-5 with a caregiver. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 1, 10:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, July 31, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, August 1, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Story Time

Young children and their caregivers are invited for fun stories, songs, and fingerplays all designed to help little ones develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, July 29, 4-4:30 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 30, 10:30-11 a.m.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, August 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, August 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, August 1, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 29, 2 p.m.: Mind, Body & Soul Urban Line Dancers.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, July 29, 2 p.m.: Sky Stories with Wehr Nature Center.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, July 29, 12:30 p.m.; repeated at 1:45 p.m.: Fox & Branch.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, July 31, 2 p.m.: Mind, Body & Soul Urban Line Dancers.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2 p.m.: Reptiles & Amphibians.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 30, 2 p.m.: Illusionist Ardan James.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 30, 2 p.m.: Mind, Body & Soul Urban Line Dancers.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, July 31, 2 p.m.: Magician Rick Allen.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 31, 2 p.m.: Harry Potter and the Scavenger Hunt.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, August 1, 2 p.m.: Kidsplay Space Show.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, July 31, 2 p.m.: Miss Kim’s Amazing Animals. Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 29, 2 p.m.: Illusionist Ardan James.

Snap Circuits

Explore the principles of electricity and electronics with snap circuits at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, July 29, 2-3 p.m. Hands-on projects show how circuits work in technology all around us.

Map My World

Explore different types of maps and how to use them at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, July 29, 2-3 p.m. Get creative and make a map of your own with art supplies provided!

Library Scavenger Hunt

Are you more familiar with what the library looks like from the outside than the inside? Join us for a scavenger hunt and learn more about what your local library has to offer at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, July 30, 2-3 p.m.

Wii U Gaming

Relax with the Wii U and board games at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 30, 5-6 p.m. Beat levels together, go head-to-head, or dance to the beat in a social setting.

STEAM Wednesdays @ Atkinson

On Wednesdays the Children’s Area turns into a STEAM Lab. Experiment with a variety of materials at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, July 31, 1-3 p.m. JULY: Creative LEGO Builds.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack in the Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 1, 3:30-4 p.m. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to eat a simple snack and learn the importance of healthy eating. No registration required. Generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, August 3, 1-2 p.m. The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide support and build confidence as beginning, struggling or reluctant readers become Super Readers!

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Appreciation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sing, listen, and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Summer Saturday Afternoons at Central

Mobius Strip Mobile at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 3, 2-3:30 p.m. Learn about the Mobius Strip and create your own mobile to hang up using simple office supplies.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

