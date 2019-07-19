Komen Corner Held Grand Opening at Sherman Phoenix Last Week

By Nyesha Stone

Last week, the Sherman Phoenix welcomed a new tenant: Conversations with Komen, or Komen Corner, presented by Kohl’s, run by the Susan G. Komen organization. The corner is a resource center with the goal of reducing deaths caused by breast cancer and is located inside of Queen’s Closet.

A recent study by Dr. Kirsten Beyer at the Medical College of Wisconsin has identified specific Milwaukee areas as ‘hot spots’–where women are nearly twice as likely to die from breast cancer than women living in surrounding neighborhoods. People living in 53216 are in that hot spot, according to a press release.

Many women in the area don’t have access to avoidable care, so taking the proper steps to survive breast cancer can be hard for some women. Komen Corner is meant to close that gap.

Dana Smith, Program Manager, Conversations with Komen said the corner will be able to help pay for those cost while also providing additional resources.

“[Komen Corner] provides direct resources with incentives,” said Smith.

The program encourages participants to openly discuss breast health, the importance of breast self-awareness and regular breast screenings.

Breast cancer doesn’t have to be the end of someone’s life. To find out more, visit http://www.kohlsconversationsforthecure.org/.