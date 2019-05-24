Purple Reign CBD & Hemp Bakery Infuse CBD, Baked Goods and Black Owned Business on Brady Street

By Dylan Deprey

Sometimes it’s hard to believe what a simple idea can turn into.

When Serenity Ramirez started to look into more holistic health options for herself, she never saw her past bakery business experience and the new CBD craze ever crossing paths. After trying some products and feeling the benefits, she asked her real estate partner, Martez Wilburn, to check it out, as he was looking to build another business.

“I didn’t know what CBD and Hemp was at first, so I had to do my due diligence and research,” Wilburn said. “I saw it growing, especially across the state, and I was like why not, but I wanted to put a spin on it.”

After looking into Milwaukee’s ever-growing CBD market, they noticed there was CBD and Hemp infused oils and food, but not a bakery. It just so happened that Wilburn’s cousin, Jazmine (Chef Jaz) Coleman, was fresh out of culinary school and ready to take on a new adventure.

“it just made sense, the three of us together,” Ramirez said.

After months of research, development and renovations, Purple Reign CBD & Hemp Bakery will be officially opening their doors at 1117 E. Brady St. on June, 1st 2019.

“I think school really prepared me for this, and I’m ready,” Coleman said as she showed off her display case during a soft opening for friends and family on May 16.

She said she has spent a lot of time researching how to incorporate CBD and Hemp into her pastry and culinary school knowledge. Everything from traditional brownies and cookies, to the more extravagant fried cheesecake and “Stoner Ice Cream” will be on the menu.

“We’re seeing that CBD and Hemp is going global, so why not bring it here.” Coleman said.

Along with specialty baked goods, Purple Reign will offer vapes, gummies, bath bombs, pain relief patches, and even CBD infused Keurig cups.

“It’s exciting, and there are a lot of things that I have discovered along the way to incorporate it in our daily lives. I think there is a lot of misconception for people, that it gets you high like Marijuana, but really it’s different,” Ramirez said while showing off some of the products.

She said there has even been updates to traditional methods like CBD oils. Purple Reign offers cereal flavored oils that range from Fruit Loops to Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

“Traditional oils or tinctures can have a grainy texture and bitter taste, so this is more fun tasting,” Ramirez said.

She also laid out some handmade hemp apparel, like sweaters and fanny packs, which take three weeks to make.

Purple Reign is the first CBD and Hemp infused bakery in Milwaukee, but it is also the first Black-owned bakery on Brady St.

“We started from ground zero, did our homework and now we’re here,” Wilburn said.

He noted Milwaukee’s high segregation, and he hoped Purple Reign could be a catalyst for people from all walks of life to follow their dreams.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to bring a black owned business to this area. It’s not popular or common in this area, and it’s exciting and I hope to see more of us down here. I don’t care what color you are or what language you speak, I believe that we all have a shot,” Wilburn said.

