Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events June 2 to 8

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENT

Musical Moments with The Kitchen Boys

The Kitchen Boys play Appalachian and American songs on banjo, washboard and harmonica at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, June 3, 5-6 p.m. Enjoy their high-spirited, rhythmic music covering the wide range of emotions throughout the human experience. Performance will take place in the Zablocki Branch courtyard, weather permitting, or move inside to the Community Room in case of inclement weather.

Job Expo

Attend MPL’s 3rd annual Job Expo for unemployed and underemployed Milwaukeeans at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, June 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Connect with high-quality opportunities and employers from a variety of industries. Employment opportunities available for ex-offenders, limited Englishspeakers, and teens. In-person registration begins the day of the Expo at 9:45 a.m. Sponsored by the Ruth Coleman Fund.

EXHIBIT

And There’s The Humor of It: Shakespeare and the Four Humors

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. – May 13 thru June 21

The now discarded theory of the four bodily humors—blood, bile, melancholy, and phlegm— pervades the plays of William Shakespeare (1564-1616). In his time, the four humors were understood to define peoples’ physical and mental health, and determined their personality, as well. Carried by the bloodstream, the four humors bred the core passions of anger, grief, hope, and fear—the emotions conveyed so powerfully in Shakespeare’s comedies and tragedies. “And there’s the humor of it”: Shakespeare and the Four Humors explores the role played by the four humors in several of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays through beautiful imagery and rare books from both the National Library of Medicine and the Folger Shakespeare Library, and examines more modern interpretations of the four humors in contemporary medicine.

PROGRAMS

Free Blood Pressure Screening

Meet the crew from Milwaukee Fire Department Engine 37 and use the opportunity to have your blood pressure taken for free at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, June 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday Movie Series

Free documentary movie: Bill Ney: Science Guy at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, June 3, 5:30 7:30 p.m.

Fiber Arts with Friends

Bring your yarn and needles or crochet hook to Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, June 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Share your latest project or start something new. Tea and coffee will be provided while supplies last.

Habits of Healthy People

Happiness is a way of living everyone can learn. Discover how you can find joy in every part of your life and learn tips for staying positive during life’s challenges at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, June 3, 6-7 p.m.

House History Research @ MPL

Interested in discovering more about your Milwaukee home? Maps, city directories, newspaper articles, census records, and more can help you piece together its history. We’ll tell you about the best places in the library, around the city, and online to get started at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 4, 6-7 p.m.

Crosswords, Coloring & Contemplation

Perk up your afternoon by working on a crossword puzzle, a coloring sheet, or your own creative, contemplative project at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, June 5, 12-1:30 p.m. Hot beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library, while supplies last.

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, June 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline.

The Psychology of Spending

Each person has unique attitudes about spending and saving. By recognizing the tendencies that have shaped past decisions, participants will be able to make the necessary adjustments to change unproductive financial habits into positive ones at this workshop at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, June 5, 6-7 p.m.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to download eBooks, magazines, and music to your device by making an appointment with a librarian. The appointment can over Overdrive, RBDigital, Hoopla, or Freegal Music. Appointments are available between 6-7:30 p.m. at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, June 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Sign up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday in person or over the phone. Also June 12, 19, 26.

Suicide Prevention: Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR)

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR Gatekeeper Training at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, June 6, 3:30-5 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has recently lost a loved one. Co-Sponsored by Prevent Suicide Greater Milwaukee.

Marquette Mobile Legal Clinic

In need of free legal advice? The Marquette University Mobile Legal Clinic will be at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Friday, June 7, 2-4 p.m. Meet with a volunteer attorney who can give legal advice on family law, landlord/tenant issues, small claims, general civil issues, expungement, or bankruptcy. Consultations are private and are for people who can’t make it to the courthouse or another brick and mortar clinic.

www.mkemobilelegalclinic.com

Get Ready for Summer Using Essential Oils .

Get ready for summer using essential oils at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 8, 1-3 p.m. Discover which oils are best for energy, stamina, after-sun care and more. Presented by Lynne Herro in the first floor Chinese Room.

Bring Your Own Device

Get help downloading free e-books, magazines, music and more! Bring your library card and device and a librarian will get you started at the Central Library ¸814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

ESL Book Club

Practice your English reading comprehension and conversational skills by discussing short stories from All the Names They Used for God: Stories by Anjali Sachdeva at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, June 3, 6-7 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book at the library prior to discussion. June: “All the Names for God” and “Robert Greenman and the Mermaid.”

Vegetarian Cookbook Club

Plant-based diets are good for you and your planet! Try recipes at home, then discuss each cookbook with fellow food enthusiasts at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, June 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cookbooks are available to check out at the Tippecanoe Branch welcome desk one month prior to discussions. No food will be prepared at meetings. Please choose one of the following two books to discuss: Sweet Potato Soul by Jenné Claiborne or Power Plates by Gena Hamshaw.

FOR TEENS

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the library! Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or collaborate with other teens hanging out in the space at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 1-4:30 p.m.

Learn How to Make a Storyboard

Learn how to represent a story, video, game idea, or website visually and make a storyboard of your own at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, June 4, 5-6 p.m. Make some progress with an idea you’ve been thinking about or develop skills with this artistic medium.

Podcast Blast

Interested in podcasting, but don’t know where to start? Check out all the equipment and software available in Studio M, and develop your skills with help from our staff at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, June 4, 5-7:30 p.m. Whether you’re a total beginner or you already know your way around recording equipment, you’ll have a chance to practice and learn something new.

Visual Journals and Narrative Stories

The 2019 Gathering Art, Stories and Place artist residency in collaboration with Artists Working in Education will begin with workshops focusing on books. Explore questions like: What do I want to say? What is my story? How do I tell a story? What is a book? Materials will be provided for participants. Join us as we create, tell and share stories at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, June 5, 4-5 p.m.. Also June 19, July 3, 17, August 7, and 21.

Board Games @ Bay View

Throwback to the days of board games! Have fun and hang out without the tech at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Friday, June 7, 2-4 p.m. Try new games or revisit some classics.

FOR FAMILIES

Music & Movement Story Time

Let’s move and groove together during this musically motivated story time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, June 3, 6:15-7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and dance moves. Instruments provided. Also June 10, 17, 24.

Cool Down Play Time

Get out of the heat and spend quality family time while getting to know other parents and caregivers at our summer play time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Friday, June 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 0-5 with a caregiver. Also June 14, 21, 28.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, June 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Pizza Parlor. Grab your apron and get ready to work at the pizza parlor. Practice making yummy pizzas, taking orders, and delivering your delicious creations to eager customers.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 4, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also June 11, 18, 25.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend for stories, songs, and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, June 3, 6:30-7 p.m. Also June 10, 17, 24.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 4, 6:30-7 p.m. Also June 11, 18, 25.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 6, 10:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, June 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also June 12, 19, 26.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, June 6, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 13, 20, 27.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, June 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also June 13, 20, 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, June 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also June 13, 20, 27.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also June 13, 20, 27.

Story Time

Young children and their caregivers are invited for fun stories, songs, and fingerplays all designed to help little ones develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 1, 20, 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, June 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 1, 20, 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 1, 20, 27.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, June 3, 4-4:30 p.m. Also June 10, 17, 24.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 4, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 11, 18, 25.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, June 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 1, 20, 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, June 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Also June 1, 20, 27.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, June 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 1, 20, 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Comic Book Glass Bead Magnets

Get crafty by using comic book speech bubbles, sound effects, and superhero faces to create decorative magnets at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, June 3, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Kids Can Cook

Interested in cooking? Find out first-hand what cooking is all about at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, June 4, 4-5 p.m. Discover kid-friendly recipes, learn about nutrition, and try out a bunch of new foods.

Book Jacket Bingo

Play bingo based on contemporary children’s literature at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday June 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Also June 19.

Sensory Jars

Use your creativity to make your own calming and unique sensory jars at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, June 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Pride Story Time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Celebrate the LGBTQ community during National Pride Month by wearing your rainbow colors and joining us in an inclusive story time full of songs, movement, and activities.

Summer Saturday Afternoons at Central

Bad Art Afternoon at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 8, 2-3:30 p.m. Do you like art but don’t think you’re very good at making it? Who cares! Come to our Bad Art Afternoon and make the best “bad art” you can!

